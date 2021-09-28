Little Things Season 4 Trailer: Dhruv & Kavya are back for a final run as they explore their future together

Netflix-India's longest running series Little Things is officially returning for its final season. A sneak peek of season four was part of the recent Netflix Tudum: India Spotlight. Today, the streaming platform dropped Little Things Season 4 trailer featuring the beloved couple Kavya and Dhruv.

In the trailer, we get to see Dhruv (Dhruv Sehgal) and Kavya (Mithila Palkar) taking a vacation in the picturesque setting of south India. While we've seen them figure out their professional lives, Little Things season 4 trailer asks the question what's next? We get a glimpse of Dhruv and Kavya exploring their future together as they discuss marriage, kids and what will the next big step be.

Releasing the trailer, Netflix India tweeted, "BRB, we’re bringing the tissues out because this is going to be an emotional one."

Check out the trailer of Little Things season 4 below:

Over the years, Little Things has gained a massive fan following with netizens professing their love for the onscreen couple. The show's highlight has been bringing to screen raw emotions and real-life settings and making it relatable to a large audience. After the show's success back in 2016, Netflix India picked it up and developed the seasons with Dice Media.

Creator and writer Dhruv Sehgal is also helming season four and Little Things will start streaming on 15 October on Netflix.

