Little Things Season 4 Twitter Review: Here’s what netizens feel about Dhruv Sehgal & Mithila Palkar’s show

Dhruv Sehgal and Mithila Palkar became the internet’s favorite onscreen couple with their adorable relationship-infused series ‘Little Things’. Season 4 of the show is currently streaming on Netflix. In a chat with Pinkvilla, creator Dhruv Sehgal spoke about the friendship that has grown over the years with Mithila. He said, “From the time we barely knew each other, I remember in the first season we didn’t really speak much. It was also a small shoot, 12-13 days. I was also figuring a lot of things out, and she had just come from shooting Muramba.”

Dhruv further said, “We didn’t speak much then, but over the years, because we have spent so much time together, you get to know the other person. It's a nice cute little friendship, like we describe it. Lot of respect and mutual admiration, and a lot of care for each other.” Mithila joined in and said, “You would imagine that these guys have been working together for many years, they must be best friends. We aren’t, and we know that. Yet there is a very sweet friendship that we share.”

Take a look at the tweets:

There's no end for love! The #LittleThings will be cherished for a long time in our Hearts. You guys made us understand the beauty in doing those Little Things for our loved ones which make up our whole big life.#littlethings4 #Netflix #Vatsarni #Dhruv pic.twitter.com/juzU4xfAja — Trived Chinchula (@ch_trived) October 15, 2021

#LittleThings season 4 is finally here. Brilliant writing, superb actors & truly exciting. — Jatin Bhal (@jattttin) October 15, 2021

#LittleThings4 brings back the lovely vibes, must watch for the beautiful moments — sambhav sankhla (@sambhavsankhla) October 15, 2021

Sooo... Just got done with #LittleThings and #MithilaPalkar have my whole heart. #DhruvSehgal just delivered an amazing performance and I am up for it. Literally have no words for the ending. — Vasini Tripathi (@VasiniKiKahani) October 15, 2021

#LittleThings season 4 is finally here and its all about the great performaces. And the ending, oh my god. #DhruvSehgal #MithilaPalkar — Amit Kumar Dash (@amitnaamhai) October 15, 2021

Mithila further said, “We have each other's back, we know that we will be there for each other, we love and respect each other and care for each other. It’s a very sweet friendship, in fact I cherish this a lot. I am sure even after Little Things, it’s not that we are going to forget about each other. Even if we talk once in six months, we know that one message of, ‘Hi, are you doing fine? How are your parents?’, is enough for us to know that we care. We don’t have to make big strokes about that”.

