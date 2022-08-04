Little Women 1st Teaser OUT: Kim Go Eun, Nam Ji Hyun & Park Ji Hoo’s characters introduced

‘Little Women’ is the story of 3 sisters who find themselves at the other end of a complex happening. Kim Go Eun, Nam Ji Hyun and Park Ji Hoo take up the roles of Oh In Joo, Oh In Kyung, and Oh In Hye, respectively. The siblings are very close to each other and have a bond that has built over time.

The first look at their characters introduces the order of the siblings and their unique personalities. Oh In Joo is chaotic, Oh In Kyung is calm while Oh In Hye seems to be attracting trouble. The eldest one tries to protect them from money troubles and declares that the siblings will try to live a life without hardships. A bag full of money suddenly appears in front of her and the amount is revealed to be 70 billion won (approximately $53.5 million dollars). The question is if they will keep it or return?

Oh In Kyung wonders if her sister will buy an apartment with that money. Oh In Joo asks Oh In Kyung why she keeps calling it stolen money when in reality it is the money that they have received. She vows to make the lives of her two sisters and her parents better, where they don’t have to worry about money. With determination in her eyes, but trembling feet she challenges a well-off family to be able to live comfortably like others.

Check out the full teaser below.

‘Little Women’ premieres on September 3 at 9:10 pm KST (5:40 pm IST) on tvN.

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: August K-Dramas we’re looking forward to: ‘If You Wish Upon Me’, ‘The Law Cafe’, ‘A Model Family’ & more