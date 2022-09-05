Little Women Ep 1 and 2 Review: Kim Go Eun, Nam Ji Hyun, Park Ji Hoo seize the day; Song Joong Ki cameos

‘Little Women’ or ‘작은 아씨들’ as it reads in its Korean title is the story of 3 sisters who have grown up with poverty. Failed parenting but determination to live comfortably prompts them to adapt to the world in their own peculiar ways.

Kim Go Eun heads the bunch as the eldest Oh Injoo, a bookkeeper who is termed an outcast at her workplace. Nam Ji Hyun is the middle one Oh Inkyung, a TV news reporter with borderline alcoholic habits that land her into a one month suspension, right when she begins investigating a suicide case related to a politician. Park Ji Hoo is the genius painter Oh Inhye who tries her best to not be a burden to her siblings and sells off her art.

Things turn upended when Oh Injoo’s beloved coworker apparently commits suicide after getting linked to an embezzlement. Stashing away 70 billion won, she secretly leaves 2 billion of that to the Oh family, in cash. Thus begins the hunt for the killer and the many things tying the three sisters together while they do their best to stay afloat.

Oh Jung Se plays Director Shin Hyun Min who is further linked to the suicides and has an eerie liking to women’s shoes. Kang Hoon is On Inkyung’s confidante who seemingly tries to unravel her many problems. Wi Ha Joon is the secret star of the show that we have our eyes on, not only for his dashing looks, but for his all-encompassing pressing presence where he is mysterious and intriguing as Choi Doil.

Song Joong Ki makes a perfect cameo as a shoe store employee in his full 'Vincenzo' glory. Suit fitting like a glove, he is a welcome face in the show.

An anticipated adaptation of the popular novel, ‘Little Women’ has quite the fame it has to live up to. We are hooked to its already growing severity and the many twists and turns it is bound to present. A big yes for tuning into the second week!

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Seoul Vibe Review: Yoo Ah In, Go Kyung Pyo, WINNER’s Mino starrer is a canny camaraderie catch-up