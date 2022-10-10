Little Women Ep 11-12 Review: Kim Go Eun, Nam Ji Hyun, Wi Ha Joon’s story gets a sublime end

The recap: As Oh In Kyung uncovered the controversies involving Park Jae Sang, he sat with his wife who seemingly offered him something in return for his death. After him falling off of the terrace of a building, all the blame was easily shifted to the Oh sisters. Meanwhile On In Joo’s dear money seemed to have vanished as police knocked on her door to arrest her. Choi Do Il got into an accident and everything seemed to be going haywire for the sisters until it wasn’t.

Little Women has been on the minds of all its viewers as it took the course over 12 absolutely exhilarating episodes that left you wide-eyed every other scene, and by the end of it all, you would be applauding the genius minds behind its creation. Starring Kim Go Eun as Oh In Joo, Nam Ji Hyun as Oh In Kyung, and Park Ji Hoo as Oh In Hye, the three close-knit sisters who only want the best for themselves and each other, saw Wi Ha Joon playing Choi Do Il, Choo Ja Hyun as Ji Hwa Young, Uhm Ki Joon as Park Jae Sang and Uhm Ji Won as Won Sang Ah, in the most crucial roles to the story.

The trial:

While in court, the scales were tipping in favor of Won Sang Ah but Choi Do Il’s entry and revelation proved to be the ace card. Oh In Kyung used her skills to get back into reporting and yet another twist caught us surprised. The connection between Won Sang Ah’s paintings and her way of killing became the turning point in the case. One final twist in the form of the return of Jin Hwa Young made everyone go through a whiplash of emotions, including the people watching.

The final episode:

With Jin Hwa Young back in the picture, things were all clear as she unveiled all the troubles she went through working for her company, which eventually made her plan her own death. A lookalike made it possible for her to stage her own murder which eventually made Won Sang Ah the culprit. The love-deprived woman kidnapped Jin Hwa Young, this time to kill her with just as much cruelty if not more, and devised a crisp plan with the infamous Blue Orchid at the base of it all. Oh In Joo’s character was once again given the opportunity of running for her own safety instead of saving someone else and like her true nature, she stuck to looking out for others.

Showdown:

The climax came when all three women stood under the dangerous tree, on the verge of death, and Oh In Joo’s quick thinking made her come out alive. Won Sang Ah was given an apt ending scene as she fell into a pond filled with acid that burned her down. Meanwhile, Oh In Joo and Choi Do Il made a sad but realistic closure to their undefined relationship. Oh In Kyung and Ha Jong Ho (Kang Hoon) finally got their happy ending, much to the relief of everyone.

Oh In Hye:

We had expected the youngest sibling to come in at the right time to save her sisters and hopefully give more weight to the character of Oh In Hye. Disappointingly so, she only made herself known at the very end, having given all of her money to her sisters. While a noble gesture, it is the only unsatisfying development in the show.

Final words:

Little Women lived up to its expectations, even surpassing them as it channelized multiple human emotions and used mystery to its full advantage. Director Kim Hee Won made quite a few parallels to his past super-hit show Vincenzo and ensured this one received due applause. In fact, it is one of the few K-dramas released this year to have astounded the fans this way, enough to earn a standing ovation from them.

