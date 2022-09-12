Little Women Ep 3-4 Review: Kim Go Eun goes all-in, Nam Ji Hyun embarrasses Park Ji Hoo as Wi Ha Joon gambles

‘Little Women’ based on a popular English novel has previously wowed the viewers with its gripping storyline and an inclination towards turning into the biggest thrilling story of the year. As Kim Go Eun’s character begins a marvelling cat and mouse chase for 70 billion won while she hides 2 billion of it herself, the plot thickens further.

The siblings’ youngest one Oh Inhye, played by Park Ji Hoo, gets herself involved with one of the richest and most influential families of the country and adds a new side to the storyline with her plan to escape her familial poverty by running away with their help. Oh Inkyung’s (Nam Ji Hyun) restlessness reaches a new peak when she discovers that once again Park Jae Sang’s hands are more bloodied than she thought but her stand shakens once she learns of Oh Inhye’s plans. She is further disturbed after learning of the ‘stolen’ money at her house.