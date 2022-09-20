Little Women Ep 5-6 Review: Kim Go Eun’s whiplashing change of behavior is witnessed by Nam Ji Hyun

Oh In Joo ( Kim Go Eun ) finally figures out how her friendship with Hwayoung was also built on a set of lies and she is taken aback by how little she knows of the world. However, her greed in becoming rich while also her aim to do right by her sisters has the eldest sibling keep her actions in check.

‘ Little Women ’ is changing faster than a chameleon adapting to its surroundings. With last week’s revelations it was just time before we witnessed yet another groundbreaking change in the course of the show and this time the show is spot on with its shocking new disclosures.

Oh In Kyung (Nam Ji Hyun) tries her best to take Park Jae Sang down and reveal all his dangerous actions in front of the world however her need to speed up the process causes a major mishap resulting in a conversing favor from the public as the elections draw closer. She challenges Oh In Joo and ends up losing her job as a reporter in the process. Things turn more twisty once she discovers the relation between her great-aunt and the infamous The Ghost of Vietnam orchid as a secret society falls under her scrutiny.

Oh In Hye (Park Ji Hoo) favors her friend Hyo Rin over her family, turning her back to them and deciding to stick to making it big on her own. A character whose complexity can be easily misunderstood, she presents a promising potential of turning the tides for the sisters.

This week’s episodes end with a flabbergasting scenario as Oh In Kyung witnesses her sister On In Joo under the influence of the blue orchid sitting beside the lifeless body of her bleeding great-aunt. Did the hallucinations cause her to be a murderer?

