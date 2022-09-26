Little Women Ep 7-8 Review: Things turn grim as Kim Go Eun and Wi Ha Joon turn against each other

‘Little Women’ is turning even more thrilling with each week’s episodes. With last week’s shocking end where Oh In Joo (Kim Go Eun) ended up with the bleeding body of her great-aunt, it was only a matter of time for the case to get out of hand. Soon, the stakes rose and made her turn against one of her biggest confidantes in this entangled mess, Choi Do Il (played by Wi Ha Joon).

As the Oh sisters get even more keen about going on their own paths to earn money, uncover the truth and sustain for her existence each, they figure out the cruelties of the world. Set to reveal the murderer of their great-aunt and earn themselves a safe route, they each resort to extreme measures. Oh In Joo heads to Singapore where unbeknownst to her, many people are after her life. She suspects Choi Do Il and yet another game of cat and mouse ensues.