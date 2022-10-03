Little Women Ep 9-10 Review: Kim Go Eun and Nam Ji Hyun play with fire; Wi Ha Joon makes jaws drop
‘Little Women’ heads into its final week with a lot to keep up with.
‘Little Women' is essentially the story of 3 sisters who get wound up in an influential family’s matters and take things into their own hands, all heading in different directions. Kim Go Eun who plays the lead role of Oh In Joo is the seemingly marionette-like central character with a lot of emotions, luck and bad luck equally on her side. A gun pointed at her enemy, she is tricked under the influence of the blue orchid and Choi Do Il, played by Wi Ha Joon, comes to her rescue.
Nam Ji Hyun who plays Oh In Kyung has the most developments in the latest edition, showing her as this powerful conductor of an orchestral performance with very questionable players. She makes it her mission to go to the end of this case, revealing Park Jae Sang’s heinous actions. Her quick-footed thinking makes her return as a reporter on the show and allows her to speak in front of the world that wishes to vote in his favor.
Things turn sour and soon sweet for the youngest sister Oh In Hye, played by Park Ji Hoo, who is thrust into ‘The Closed Room’ after being kidnapped. Her discovery leads her to run away with her confidante Hyo Rin as they leave their problematic families behind. It’s a rather quick end to a character we had hoped more for. However, the constant twists in the show present the potential of her return.
‘Little Women’ continues to be the genius it is ever since the first episode aired and the penultimate week is just as eye-widening. We already cannot wait to see how this ends.
