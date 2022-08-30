Little Women: Kim Go Eun, Nam Ji Hyun and Park Ji Hoo are three sisters with a close bond in highlight teaser

tvN has released a highlight teaser for its upcoming drama ‘Little Women’. Starring Kim Go Eun, Nam Ji Hyun and Park Ji Hoo as three sisters Oh In Ju, Oh In Kyung and Oh In Hye respectively, the upcoming drama is set to tell the tale of their close bond as they wind up getting involved in a new world which is unlike anything that they have ever experienced.

The new highlight teaser offers a closer look at the main characters of ‘Little Women’, which include Uhm Ji Won, Uhm Ki Joon, and Jeon Chae Eun as the wealthy family that the three sisters go up against.

In the teaser, the three sisters’ close bond can be clearly felt, as they exchange heated conversations arising out of their love and concern for each other. In particular, Oh In Ju, the eldest sister, can be seen commenting, “I wanted to become someone like this. A person who could protect their family with money,” highlighting the three sisters’ financial issues and her determination to change their situation. Meanwhile, actor Wi Ha Joon in the role of Choi Do Il, starts to work with Oh In Ju and the two begin to solve a case of a missing slush fund.

Watch the plot thicken in the highlight teaser for ‘Little Women’, below:

In ‘Little Women’, Oh In Ju has realised that money is the most important thing for her, in order to protect herself and her family. The middle sister Oh In Kyung is an enthusiastic reporter, who believes that money doesn’t rule everything, and places emphasis on doing the right things. Oh In Hye, the youngest, is a student at a prestigious arts high school. Possessing a natural talent for painting, she often feels smothered by her older sisters’ love for her.

The upcoming tvN drama is set to premiere on September 3.

