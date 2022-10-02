Little Women maintains reign as Most Popular show; Love in Contract and One Dollar Lawyer compete
The race is fierce for the popularity rankings this time.
K-dramas are once again showing their massive control over the world of content by taking charge of the popularity scene. Many interesting plots and star cast lineups have impacted the interests of the fans who are keen on absorbing all that is offered to them. The front-runners for the weekend game are ‘Little Women’, “The Golden Spoon’, ‘Love in Contract’ and ‘One Dollar Lawyer’, each of which have obtained impressive ratings in the past weeks.
Once again continuing to display its huge fan following, ‘Little Women’ took the top spot for the most buzzworthy K-drama. The show owes its numbers to the gripping storyline and the fabulously sparkling cast that has managed to wow viewers with each twist. Kim Go Eun rose as the most buzzworthy actor, making a monumental leap.
‘The Golden Spoon’ is seeing a growing interest from fans, making it land on the 2nd spot in the drama list while lead actor Yook Sungjae came in third for the actor list. ‘Love in Contract’ owned the No.3 most buzzworthy drama spot while Park Min Young became the second most talked about actor. ‘One Dollar Lawyer’ followed closely behind with the show coming in fourth and the showrunner Namgoong Min also taking the same spot in terms of actors.
Here’s the full list of the top 10 K-dramas that were the most popular in the last week of September.
- ‘Little Women’ (tvN)
- ‘The Golden Spoon’ (MBC)
- ‘One Dollar Lawyer’ (SBS)
- ‘Love in Contract’ (tvN)
- ‘Three Bold Siblings’ (KBS2)
- ‘The Law Cafe’ (KBS2)
- ‘Gold Mask’ (KBS2)
- ‘Blind’ (tvN)
- ‘The Empire’ (JTBC)
- ‘Bravo, My Life’ (KBS1)
On the other hand, the most buzzworthy actors in September's fourth week are:
- Kim Go Eun (‘Little Women’)
- Park Min Young (‘Love in Contract’)
- Yook Sungjae (‘The Golden Spoon’)
- Namgoong Min (‘One Dollar Lawyer’)
- Go Kyung Pyo (‘Love in Contract’)
- Wi Ha Joon (‘Little Women’)
- Lee Se Young (‘The Law Cafe’)
- Uhm Ji Won (‘Little Women’)
- Lee Ha Na (‘Three Bold Siblings’)
- Lee Seung Gi (‘The Law Cafe’)
