Little Women maintains reign as Most Popular show; Love in Contract and One Dollar Lawyer compete

K-dramas are once again showing their massive control over the world of content by taking charge of the popularity scene. Many interesting plots and star cast lineups have impacted the interests of the fans who are keen on absorbing all that is offered to them. The front-runners for the weekend game are ‘Little Women’, “The Golden Spoon’, ‘Love in Contract’ and ‘One Dollar Lawyer’, each of which have obtained impressive ratings in the past weeks.

Once again continuing to display its huge fan following, ‘Little Women’ took the top spot for the most buzzworthy K-drama. The show owes its numbers to the gripping storyline and the fabulously sparkling cast that has managed to wow viewers with each twist. Kim Go Eun rose as the most buzzworthy actor, making a monumental leap.