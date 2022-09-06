Little Women poster plagiarised? Producer responds to claims on Kim Go Eun, Nam Ji Hyun, Park Ji Hoo starrer

K-drama ‘Little Women’ was accused of plagiarising one of its posters and now the concerned personnel have responded to the claims. The tvN drama starring Kim Go Eun, Nam Ji Hyun, Park Ji Hoo, Wi Ha Joon and Kang Hoon premiered over the last weekend.

According to reports claims were made that apparently ‘Little Women’ poster where three females can be seen walking on a large blue path, meant to depict the three sisters who are at the centre of the story. In the ‘Little Women’ poster, the characters of Oh In Joo, Oh In Kyung and Oh In Hye can be seen walking ahead.

A cosmetic brand Shiseido’s promotional photo was considered while making the plagiarism claims. The brand’s poster also shows a few people walking towards the right side and includes women of different ages and walks of life treading on a blue path.

A producer from the ‘Little Women’ team responded with the concept of their poster being a depiction of three siblings walking to a brighter place with their shadows following them. They further clarified that their own design team created the same after reviewing multiple other designs. They have also promised to be more careful of their actions and carry out meticulous reviews for any content.

Meanwhile, ‘Little Women’ is the series adaptation of a novel of the same name and premiered with favourable ratings last week. It shows the story of the siblings getting involved in a conspiracy involving money where they have to face-off against one of the most powerful and wealthy families of the country.

