Little Women production responds to being removed from Vietnam platforms for distortion of history

The trope under scrutiny: Little Women includes not only the mention of the Vietnam War but has also mentioned instances from the historical event. It has reportedly shown distorted occurrences in episodes 3 and 8 which caused the concerned bodies in Vietnam to ask for a ban on the show’s broadcast. Moreover, scenes where a soldier brought back the infamous blue orchid from the show as well as the statement where the killing of 20 Vietnam soldiers by each Korean in action, were also greatly criticised for being incorrect.

The issue: K-drama Little Women has come under fire for their usage of historical happenings in the course of the drama. Earlier it was revealed that Netflix Vietnam has banned the show from airing on its platform from October 6 due to concerns of distortion of history.

The production’s response:

Little Women side has countered the same through their legal representative who said that they are aware of the parts being talked about in the ‘Little Women’ storyline. The production team will be more careful with their approach for societal and culturally sensitive matters for all their upcoming projects.

Meanwhile, Little Women is on the verge of its ending as it soon approaches its last week of airing. It has placed great responsibility on the turns and twists that are set to take place in the upcoming episodes where the audiences will be gobsmacked once again if their past developments are anything to go by. The story follows three sisters from the Oh family, played by Kim Go Eun, Nam Ji Hyun and Park Ji Hoo who are each very different from each other. They get involved with one of the most influential families in the country as they battle poverty, greed, crime and tragedy. The final episodes will air on October 8 and 9.

