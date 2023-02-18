Little Women star Park Ji Hoo to lead webtoon based slice of life drama Spirit Fingers? Her agency responds

An entertainment official told a South Korean media outlet on February 17th, " Park Ji Hoo will join as the main character in the new drama 'Spirit Fingers'." 'Spirit Fingers' is a drama based on a popular webtoon of the same name. Song Woo Yeon, a timid high school girl who was conscious of the people around her and couldn't fully express her intentions, learns what it's like to find something that makes her heart race, if she speaks out and loves herself. It shows how the world is changing.

Park Ji Hoo’s role:

Park Ji Hoo plays Song Woo Yeon in the drama . Song Woo Yeon is an 'ordinary' female student in the second year of high school. She gives up without starting anything that requires courage, but she is a person who changes as she meets Spirit Fingers and does croquis activities every week. Park Ji Hoo showed her image of a high school girl majoring in painting through tvN's 'Little Women', so her performance in 'Spirit Fingers' is expected. She also continued to show her prominence after her Netflix 'All Of Us Are Dead'.

The drama 'Spirit Fingers', which depicts the growth of romance, consists of a 12-episode mini-series, and the creator of 'Misaeng' and 'The Bride of Habaek' Jung Yoon Jung adds strength.

Her role in Little Women:

In ‘Little Women,’ Park Ji Hoo played the role of Oh In Hye, the youngest daughter of a poor family with genius art skills, and played a character who struggles in front of the world with the determination to achieve something with her own talent and self-sufficiency. She leads the center of the play by portraying the growth of her character as she carves out her own life, especially as she rushes toward her final episode. She expresses the harder and more confident figure of In Hye in three dimensions, and she is receiving enthusiastic support and favorable reviews from viewers.

