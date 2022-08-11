Little Women Teaser: Kim Go Eun, Nam Ji Hyun & Park Ji Hoo stand against the world to battle real life demons

'Little Women’ is the story of three siblings from the Oh family. Oh In Joo, Oh In Kyung, and Oh In Hye, played by Kim Go Eun, Nam Ji Hyun, and Park Ji Hoo respectively have a mountain of worries but money stands at the peak. They are dealt with a complex hand of miracle when a whopping 70 billion won (approximately $53.5 million dollars) find its way to them, carefully hidden, as if meant only for them.

In a newly released teaser, a troubled Oh In Joo can be seen wondering how she can turn away from the vicious circle of her life. She comes to a conclusion about how she can live differently and finds only one answer meeting her- not being poor anymore. In order for her and her sisters to escape poverty, they are presented with the question of how far they can really go.

They remember how their father ensured that they could feed themselves and live a comfortable life, even if he had to steal. It being a crime, putting their integrity at stake, the three sisters’ life goes for a toss surrounded by cunning people all around. They wish to test themselves and go through with a plan that can cause them massive issues. Fear, risk, blood, thirst and greed, the three sisters have a lot to endure.

Check out the second teaser of ‘Little Women’ below.

‘Little Women’ is set to premiere on September 3 at 9:10 pm KST (5:40 pm IST) on tvN.

