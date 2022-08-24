Little Women trailer: Kim Go Eun, Nam Ji Hyun, Park Ji Hoo, Wi Ha Joon and more come across various obstacles

On August 24th, tvN's 'Little Women' released a comprehensive preview video of the three sisters (Kim Go Eun, Nam Ji Hyun, and Park Ji Hoo) facing an opportunity to develop a crumpled life. It stimulates curiosity about how the 70 billion won approaching them will change their poor lives. In the released teaser video, Oh In Ju (Kim Go Eun), Oh In Kyung (Nam Ji Hyun), and Oh In Hye (Park Ji Hoo) are drawn one step closer to the opportunity to change the harsh reality. The birthday of the youngest, Inhye Oh, whom the two sisters cherish. There are no friends or great gifts, just a simple cake, but the three sisters' faces are full of smiles. However, the sharp words around them make us aware of the past when it was all about patience and perseverance, creating bitterness.

Meanwhile, the 70 Billion Won opportunity, which has suddenly approached, raises expectations that the three sisters' wish to live in a well-appointed apartment can come true. This opportunity starts with consultant Choi Do Il (Wi Ha Joon), and leads to a link between a couple of influential families Won Sang Ah (Um Ji Won) and Park Jae Sang (Um Ki Joon).

The drama follows three sisters who get involved in a case that leads them to fight against the richest and most influential family in South Korea. Oh In Joo (Kim Go Eun) is the oldest sister. She grew up in a terribly poor environment and she is still poor. Since she was a young child, she realized that money was the most important thing to protect herself and her family. Her dream is to live an ordinary life like other people. She gets involved in a case that could change her life.

Oh In Kyung (Nam Ji Hyun) is the middle sister. She is an enthusiastic reporter at a news station. She believes in doing the right things. She also has always been poor, but money doesn't rule life. She now begins to dig into a mysterious case that she first faced when she first became a reporter. Oh In Hye (Park Ji Hoo) is the youngest of the three sisters. She is a student at a prestigious arts high school and she has a natural talent for painting. She often feels her two older sisters’ love for her is too much.

