Little Women’s Kim Go Eun and Pachinko’s Noh Sang Hyun confirmed as leads for new movie Love In The Big City

'Love in the Big City' is the upcoming Korean film about Jae Hee (Kim Go Eun), a non-conformist who sees nothing else, and Heung Soo (Noh Sang Hyun), who has excelled at concealing mysteries, living together and sharing their own particular manners of affection. It depends on the hit of a similar name by Park Sang Young, who has been selected for the International Dublin Literary Prize alongside the Booker Prize, one of the world's three significant literary honors, and is standing out in Korea as well as globally.

Love In The Big City starring Kim Go Eun and Noh Sang Hyun:

Subsequent to being known for her astonishing roles through shows like Yumi's Cells, The King: Eternal Monarch, Goblin and Tune In For Love, performances from Little Women to Hero, among others. Kim Go Eun, who showed a wide acting range, plays Jae Hee in the upcoming Korean film 'Love In The Big City'. Kim Go Eun, who played Jae Hee, who has a strong style that sweeps everybody off their feet, and a character that is straight forward throughout everyday life and love, draws another face that has never been seen before with acting that adds an interesting agreement to reality to her intense yet exuberant appeal. The role of Heung Soo, who draws his own particular manner of love with Jae Hee and another appeal, is played by Noh Sang Hyun, who got consideration from worldwide watchers through his friendly and confident character as Isak in the Apple TV+ series 'Pachinko' and got attention for his definite close to home acting in the show 'Curtain Call'. Heung Soo, who cares very little about everyday schedules, winds up living with Jae Hee after Jae Hee finds his secret.

Love In The Big City:

'Love in the Big City' started filming on July 8 in a friendly atmosphere ready to go from the first gathering. Kim Go Eun, who will show another person change through the role of Jae Hee, said that she was so endlessly amped up for the time she will spend as Jae Hee, who is free and lively. She was excited to collaborate with actors who will portray a variety of characters and is already curious about how the film will present engaging stories. She stated that she would do her best to produce a great film and to finish a great movie.

