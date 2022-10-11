Little Women’s Kim Go Eun shows support as Park Eun Bin makes an appearance in popular variety show

On October 11, Kim Go Eun took to Instagram stories to show support for her fellow contemporary Park Eun Bin of ‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’ fame as the latter attends the popular variety show ‘You Quiz on The Block’. The story showed her TV screen with the show’s logo and the name of the guest appearing, which was Park Eun Bin. The emojis suggest that she was proud of her and we love to see these interactions!

Park Eun Bin's achievement:

Previously, Park Eun Bin and the ENA drama 'Extraordinary Attorney Woo' were honored with the award at the 4th Asia Contents Awards (ACA). At the awards ceremony on this day, ENA's most talked-about work, 'Extraordinary Attorney Woo', in addition to the best content category, actress Park Eun Bin won the Best Actress Award and took two awards.

Park Eun Bin, who won the Best Actress award for the title role of 'Extraordinary Attorney Woo', thanked the production team and staff, and said, "The time I spent loving 'Woo Young Woo' was special. It was time. Thank you to the fans for their unstinting support.".

Kim Go Eun on the end of 'Little Women':

On October 11, Kim Go Eun left her thoughts on the ending of tvN's Saturday-Sunday drama 'Little Women' on Instagram. Kim Go Eun said, "I'm really grateful that everyone have loved 'Little Women' so far," and said, "I was just happy to have met so many good senior and junior fellow actors and staff, as well as the director and writer."

In the photo, Kim Go Eun was delighted with the surprise party prepared by the staff to commemorate the end of the show, leaving a certificate of appreciation and wishing for the happiness of her character, Oh In Ju, saying, “We hope In Ju is also happy.” 'Little Women' ended with an audience rating of 11.1%, and climbed to the highest rating of 14%, ranking first in the same time period including cable and full-length episodes, achieving great success.