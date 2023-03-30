Little Women’s Nam Ji Hyun, Weak Hero Class 1’s Choi Hyun Wook and more to star in upcoming thriller drama

Nam Ji Hyun, Choi Hyun Wook, and Kim Mu Yeol will unite in the drama 'Hi Cookie'.

On the 30th, the drama 'Hi Cookie' announced the confirmation of the casting of Nam Ji Hyun, Choi Hyun Wook, and Kim Mu Yeol. 'Hi Cookie' is a high-teen fantasy crime drama about a homemade cookie that makes dreams come true with just one bite and swallows the best elite high school. Director Song Min Yeop, who directed the drama 'Youth Of May', and a new strong writer who showed unexpected development and heart-touching writing skills through the drama specials 'To My Assailant' and 'Silence of the Lambs' have teamed up. Nam Ji Hyun, Choi Hyun Wook, and Kim Mu Yeol plan to portray a group of humans struggling with their own desires in a swamp made of homemade cookies, which they thought was a sweet oasis in the desert.

Nam Ji Hyun, Choi Hyun Wook and Kim Mu Yeol’s role

First, Nam Ji Hyun takes on the role of Choi Soo Young, a temporary factory worker. Suyeong is a person who became the breadwinner at the age of 18, dropped out of school and got a job at a factory to take care of her younger sister. Gireko voluntarily jumps into the swamp for his brother who is drowning in the swamp. Seo Ho Soo, played by Choi Hyun Wook, is a genius boy who maintains top grades at Jeonghan High School, the best private high school in Korea. Even in a difficult environment, he is steadfastly striving for his studies, but among his rich classmates, he is known as a good person. Lastly, Kim Mu Yeol plays Yoo Seong Pil, the best college admissions consultant in the dark. Seong Pil is famous for making the dreams of students come true by producing the best results regardless of legal, expedient, or illegal methods, but he is a thoroughly mysterious figure. That's why he voluntarily visits Jeonghan High School to serve as a consultant for the entire third year.

Production company Arc Media and Monster Union said, “Nam Ji Hyun, Choi Hyun Wook, and Kim Mu Yeol fill in the characters without gaps and are confident that they will show the meaningful message of the work with the best acting. We plan to release well-made works that have further upgraded the potential of K-schools that have taken the world by storm with our best efforts."

