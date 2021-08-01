Live like a college student for a day & we’ll reveal your BLACKPINK bestie out of Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé & Lisa

While BLACKPINK is a widely known group today, this wasn’t the case before 2016 (or as we like to call it, the pre BLACKPINK era), in a short span of 5 years, the 4 membered all-girl group with members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa has become synonymous with style, catchy music, luxury and so much more. Over the years, the powerhouses have not only left a mark on music but the entire entertainment industry, including fashion and philanthropy.

The girls are global icons and ambassadors of luxury fashion brands, have a wide global fan base called BLINKS, have collaborated with American artists of stature like Selena Gomez and Lady Gaga, the girls even became the first South Korean band to perform at Coachella! All 4 women have phenomenal talents that complement their team exceptionally well, if you wanna know which of these fierce ladies would be your bestie, take the quiz ahead and find out who your BLACKPINK bestie would be!

ALSO READ: BTS' Jungkook, BLACKPINK's Jisoo, GOT7's Jackson: Which Kpop idol would have a crush on you? Take QUIZ