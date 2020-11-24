Live On: Jung Da Bin has a change of heart about Minhyun; Frosty duo exchanges smiles in the upcoming episode

Jung Da Bin who plays Baek Ho Rang can be seen warming up to NU’EST’s Minhyun aka Go Eun Taek in the upcoming episode of the show Live On.

JTBC’s Live On recently shared a preview of their upcoming episode! For the unversed, Live On is a romance drama set in the broadcasting club of Seo Yeon High School. Jung Da Bin plays Baek Ho Rang, the school celebrity and social media influencer who enters the club with suspicious motives, while NU’EST’s Minhyun plays Go Eun Taek, the head of the club who is strict and a perfectionist.

Back to the upcoming episode: *spoiler alert* The past week’s premiere episode showed Go Eun Taek and Baek Ho Rang constantly at odds with one another. When she joined the broadcasting club that’s led by him, they only fought even more, and it seemed like they would never get along. However, new stills show Go Eun Taek and Baek Ho Rang looking at each other with softer gazes than usual. The lasers that used to shoot out of their eyes have been replaced by a sweet gaze, and their lips are curled up in a faint smile. On this day, Go Eun Taek and Baek Ho Rang will head to a record shop and get to know each other better. Learning of Go Eun Taek’s unique and unexpected taste in music, Baek Ho Rang begins to feel differently about him.

In a completely different set of stills, Go Eun Taek, Baek Ho Rang, Do Woo Jae (Noh Jong Hyun), Ji So Hyun (Yang Hye Ji), Kang Jae Yi (Yeonwoo), and Kim Yoo Shin (VICTON’s Byungchan) engage in a match of dodgeball during physical education class. Go Eun Taek is spotted stretching his arms, while Baek Ho Rang looks like something is worrying her. Kang Jae Yi has a cold expression on her face as she gets into defence mode, and her boyfriend Do Woo Jae and his friends get ready to attack. Something is off between the couple of two years, and it remains to be seen what will happen during gym class this day.

ALSO READ: BTS member Jimin on what he recently learned about himself: I’m the kind of person who likes to be loved

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :JTBC via Soompi

Share your comment ×