‘Live On’ star Jung Da Bin joins Jeon Yeo Bin and Nana in the upcoming futuristic drama ‘Glitch’

According to various media reports on September 30th, Jung Da Bin decided to appear in Netflix's new series 'Glitch' and started filming recently. It is expected that he will work with Jeon Yeo Bin and Nana. ‘Glitch’ is a futuristic drama that follows the life of Hong Ji Hyo (Jeon Yeo Bin) as she carries an ‘extraterrestrial’ secret.

In particular, Jung Da Bin's joining also draws attention as a reunion with Jin Jin Sae, the writer of 'Glitch'. Jung Da Bin left a strong impression last year as Min Hee in Netflix's 'Extracurricular', the feature-length debut of writer Jin Jin Sae. Following the good performance of the previous work, the next work will also be working with writer Jin Jin Sae, so attention is focused on what kind of new character Jung Da Bin will show in 'Glitch'.

'Glitch' tells the story of Hong Ji Hyo (Jeon Yeo Bin), who is chasing the whereabouts of her boyfriend who disappeared in an unknown light, and approaches the reality of a mysterious secret with the help of UFO community members. In addition to Jeon Yeo Bin, Nana will appear as Twitch streamer Heo Bo Ra, with Lee Dong Hwi, Ryu Kyung Soo, and Ko Chang Deok.

Jung Da Bin is a South Korean child actress and model represented by Studio Santa Claus Entertainment. She debuted on-screen when she was only 5, starring in the series 'Wonderful Life' She first gained recognition in 2003 as a commercial model for Baskin-Robbins and was widely dubbed as 'Ice Cream Girl'.

'Glitch' is produced by Yoon Shin Ae, the CEO of Studio 329, who has created numerous popular works, including 'Extracurricular', 'Six Flying Dragons', 'Time Between Dogs and Wolf', 'Emperor of the Sea', and 'Full House'. It will be released exclusively through Netflix later.

