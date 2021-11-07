Lizzo continues to show her love for ‘Vmin’; ‘Eternals’ credits Jimin for his first composed track 'Friends'

Lizzo continues to prove her love for BTS and in particular, V and Jimin and honestly, we are here for it! On November 6, Lizzo took to Twitter to post a picture of her purchased Billboard magazines with V and Jimin. As a person who has previously confessed her love for BTS and her biases, she has won the hearts of ARMYs with her many comments and sweet gestures.

pic.twitter.com/1lfrkJIJwV — ALL THE RUMORS ARE TRUE (@lizzo) November 6, 2021

Jimin's name featured in end credits for Marvel film Eternals for his track Friends. Jimin was credited as the composer of Friends, featured as one of the songs in the film as well as BTS for performance. The song was sung by Jimin and V, also known as Kim Taehyung, for the BTS album, Map of Soul: 7. It was released in February 2020. Jimin also co-wrote it.

ARMY took to Twitter, congratulating and sharing videos of the end-credits. A fan wrote, "Jimin is officially credited for Friends which he wrote, composed and produced as the OST of Marvel's movie, The Eternals. So Proud of you, Producer Jimin."

Another fan tweeted, "No I'm literally crying look at Park Jimin's name on the ending credits of Marvel's Eternals. I'm beyond proud of vmin." A user wrote, "Can’t get enough of saying how proud I am about this achievement of Jimin and Taehyung when it all began from this precious story of friendship told and written by Jimin with his soulmate :( I just love my vmin so much."

A fan also said, "I am very proud and happy of you Jimin, you did amazing and you deserve it so much #FriendsEternalsOST outstanding producer Jimin congratulations Jimin Taehyung."

A fan posted, "Congratulations. It's amazing Jimin. He produced, wrote and composed 'Friends' and today his song in the movie Eternals! Happy to see his name in the credits of 'Friends'."

