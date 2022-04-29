Lizzo spills the beans on BTS’ J-Hope’s texting habits: ‘He does NOT leave you on read’

On April 28, American singer, rapper and songwriter Lizzo appeared on the latest episode of Audacy’s podcast series. During the appearance, Lizzo was asked about her relationship with “the B to the T to the S”. To this, the singer shared, “I got J-Hope’s number, so we be texting.” Lizzo continued, “He’s a GREAT texter, expressive, he does NOT leave you on read.” The ‘Truth Hurts’ singer went on to elaborate that if it’s been a while, J-Hope is the type to apologise for how long it’s taken.

Lizzo also spoke about gravitating towards BTS, sharing, “Good, good people. Like, really good energy, I suppose that’s why I’ve always gravitated towards BTS because they remind me of myself where there’s like self-love, like this positive energy, and the way that they love their fans, like, I feel the same way and they genuinely have like a pure, positive energy, all the time.”

When asked about a Lizzo x BTS collab possibility being on the cards, the rapper was quick to respond positively, saying, “Oh my God absolutely. Definitely.” Watch the full clip, below:

Fans will remember when November 2021 brought us a BTS and Lizzo interaction, when Jimin, V, Jungkook and J-Hope hung out with Lizzo during Harry Styles’ LA concert. From selfies flooding in, to Lizzo and BTS following each other on Twitter, and even V and Lizzo jamming out to One Direction’s ‘What Makes You Beautiful’, wholesome content kept pouring in. As the American singer called it, the two artists became ‘BFFs’, and it seems like the friendship is still going strong!

