Loan Shark Boy: Yoo Seon Ho, Yoo In Soo and Kang Mina's school action film confirms release date in new poster

An upcoming school action film by the name of Loan Shark Boy is arriving on November 22. The newly released poster for Loan Shark Boy confirmed the release date of the forthcoming film. Previously the film was titled Well Done! The upcoming film depicts the story of a student who is at the bottom of the school's hierarchy due to a lack of money, presence, and a strong background.

New poster for upcoming school action film Loan Shark Boy out

The newly released poster confirms the release date of the upcoming film Loan Shark Boy to be November 22. The poster catches everyone's eyes with a tense atmosphere. Each person standing in the poster against the backdrop of a classroom hides their own story.

The phrase mentioned 'How to become the best from the bottom' depicts the hierarchy that exists in school. It raises curiosity about Kang Jin played by Yoon Seon Ho who reflects confidence in his posture. The expressions of Da Young played by Kang Mina convey a hidden secret whereas that of Nam Young played by Yoo In Soo gives a bully vibe. This adds an interest in the relationship of these three people. Other actors to star in the film include Lee Il Jun, Shin Su Hyeon, Seo Hye Won, and Lee Chan Hyung. Smugglers actor Yoon Byung Hee, a veteran in the industry will also be seen in the film.

About Loan Shark Boy

Loan Shark Boy is based on the story of Kang Jin who is considered at the lowest level in the school's social hierarchy. This is due to his lack of having no money, presence, and no background. He one day starts a private loan business at school and soon flips his situation to be the first in the school's social hierarchy. In the poster he looks confident in his stance, raising curiosity among viewers about how he was able to turn the situation in his favor. It is a school action film, expected to showcase present realistic student chemistry by bridging together a lot of talented actors as its star cast.

