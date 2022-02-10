Lock Upp: Kangana Ranaut as the queen of 'badass jail' set to arrive with teaser tomorrow

Kangana Ranaut never misses a chance to surprise her fans. From her powerful roles on the big screen to her bold statements and even her fashion choices, everything about Kangana ends up making the headlines. And while the Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi actress has been grabbing attention with her acting and direction skills, Kangana is now all set to foray into the digital world. The diva is all set to host Ekta Kapoor’s new reality show Lock Upp which will be aired on the OTT platform.

And while the announcement had made the fans quite excited, Ekta Kapoor had taken the social media by a storm as she unveiled the first look poster of the show Lock Upp. In the poster, Kangana was dressed in a shimmery golden outfit and had an intense look on her face. She was posing in front of a jail which her guards and appeared to be in a mood to punish the offenders. Sharing the poster, Ekta also revealed that the teaser of Lock Upp will be out tomorrow. She wrote, “Queen ke saamne ab sabko karna padega kneel! Iss badass jail mein hoga atyaachaari khel! Teaser out tomorrow. #LockUpp streaming free from 27th Feb.”

Take a look at Ekta Kapoor’s post:

Talking about Lock Upp, the show will be a celebrity-based reality show which will have 16 contestants locked in two prisons for around 72 days. The show will also have a celebrity jailor. During the launch, Kangana had stated that the show will have the contestants struggle for basic amenities and do tasks at almost every step.

