Lock Upp Teaser: Kangana Ranaut says 'my jail, my rules' as she's set to begin the reality show on February 27

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut will be very soon making her debut into the digital world. She will be hosting a reality show or in her words baap of reality shows ‘Lock Upp’. The makers had dropped the poster of the show on Thursday and today the teaser is also out. It will air on MX player from February 27 and the actress seems to have her own set of rules for the game. Well, the trailer of the show will be released on February 16.

The video starts with Kangana, dressed in a black shimmery dress with hair curled, speaking about how her life was turned into a reality show by registering FIRS or sometimes through nepotism and now it is payback time. She further says that in this show there will be 16 controversial celebrities who will have to face the consequences of being in her jail and have to accept her rules. It is captioned as ‘Mera jail hai aisa, na chalegi bhaigiri na papa ka paisa! Get ready for #LockUpp streaming FREE from 27th Feb on @mxplayer and @altbalaji. Trailer out on 16th Feb.”

Ekta also shared the video and wrote, “AND @altbalaji GOES FREMIUM! Queen ka jail hai aisa, na chalegi bhaigiri na papa ka paisa! Get ready for #LockUpp streaming from 27th Feb. Woh bhi FREE!. Trailer out on 16th Feb.”

Watch the teaser here:

Lock Upp, as reported, will be a celebrity-based reality show which will have 16 contestants locked in two prisons for around 72 days. The show will also have a celebrity jailor.

Also Read: Lock Upp: Kangana Ranaut as the queen of 'badass jail' set to arrive with teaser tomorrow