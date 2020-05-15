Lockdown effect: Twitterati go berserk as big movies make it way to OTT platforms for release

Given the ongoing lockdown, the showbiz industry in India has come to a halt. As a result, several filmmakers have decided to release their movies on OTT platforms.

The COVID 19 outbreak, which has infected over 45 lakh people across the world, has brought the life to a standstill. In fact, the situation is no different in India wherein over 82 thousand people have been tested positive of this highly transmissible virus. The pandemic has not just affected the lives of people in the country but has also led the country in a tumble and everyone is struggling in this crisis situation. In fact, our Bollywood industry is also facing the brunt of this lockdown as all the shootings and movie releases have been suspended.

To note, several Bollywood movies which were scheduled to release in the coming months have been pushed indefinitely thus causing a major loss to the showbiz industry. In fact, this lockdown has also given us a chance to cherish our classics and Twitter has come up with an initiated urging the netizens to share their favourite 90s movies. Meanwhile, the fans have been eagerly waiting for the big releases, the filmmakers have decided to release the movies on OTT platforms, after all, it is the only knight in the shining armour during the lockdown. According to media reports, movies like Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Gulabo Sitabo, Vidya Balan’s Shakuntala Devi: The Human Computer, Ponmagal Vandhal starring Jyothika, Keerthy Suresh starrer Penguin (Tamil and Telugu), Sufiyum Sujatayum (Malayalam), Law (Kannada) and French Biryani (Kannada) will be releasing online in the coming days.

Ever since the news of the big releases making its way to the OTT platform, the netizens have gone berserk and have been sharing their opinions on micro-blogging site Twitter. In fact, the Twitterati are quite elated with the fact that now the big releases will be easily accessible to them.

Here’s what the netizens have to say about the big movies releasing on OTT platforms.

Many congratulations for this historic move, brave decision and giving new abbreviation to #FSFS - First Day First Stream!

Best wishes for another super meaningful and hit make!!

Eagerly looking forward.#GulaboSitabo#GIBOSIBOonPrime — Preeti Hoon (@preetiihoon) May 15, 2020

It is better to pay 200 rupees per month and watch all the movies rather than paying 200 rupees for one movie. #OTT #PonmagalVandhal #GulaboSitabo #AmazonPrime — Naveen (@ssnaveenorg) May 15, 2020

I will sell popcorn for ₹500 to my family while watching #GulaboSitabo so that unhe theatre waali feel aaye. — Akbar...... (@Being_Akbar) May 15, 2020

@PrimeVideoIN is killing the OTT game with an amazing line up of movies and tv series like #PaatalLok, #GulaboSitabo and #ShakuntalaDevi wahi @NetflixIndia is still relying on its international content!#ShakuntalaDeviOnPrime #primevideo #Netflix — Mrudul Gole (@mrudulgole) May 15, 2020

#PonMagalVandhal#Penguin

Good move by producer to make use of d opportunity available..

Wish these movies get good response in OTT, which will pay way for many more small, medium budget movies to make themselves safe during this critical situation.. pic.twitter.com/67LsEOpiLX — Naganathan (@Nn84Naganatha) May 15, 2020

She isn’t afraid to fight for what is right! Wow, both were women centric films. (sad thing is not able to watch in big screen) Anyway Welcome both #Penguin #PonMagalVandhal Delay in justice is injustice @KeerthyOfficial @Suriya_offl sir #Jothika mam pic.twitter.com/3mOuZ0dKM4 — Manishni (@Manishni1) May 15, 2020

