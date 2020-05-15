  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Lockdown effect: Twitterati go berserk as big movies make it way to OTT platforms for release

Given the ongoing lockdown, the showbiz industry in India has come to a halt. As a result, several filmmakers have decided to release their movies on OTT platforms.
14190 reads Mumbai
Lockdown effect: Twitterati go berserk as big movies make it way to OTT platforms for releaseLockdown effect: Twitterati go berserk as big movies make it way to OTT platforms for release
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

The COVID 19 outbreak, which has infected over 45 lakh people across the world, has brought the life to a standstill. In fact, the situation is no different in India wherein over 82 thousand people have been tested positive of this highly transmissible virus. The pandemic has not just affected the lives of people in the country but has also led the country in a tumble and everyone is struggling in this crisis situation. In fact, our Bollywood industry is also facing the brunt of this lockdown as all the shootings and movie releases have been suspended.

To note, several Bollywood movies which were scheduled to release in the coming months have been pushed indefinitely thus causing a major loss to the showbiz industry. In fact, this lockdown has also given us a chance to cherish our classics and Twitter has come up with an initiated urging the netizens to share their favourite 90s movies. Meanwhile, the fans have been eagerly waiting for the big releases, the filmmakers have decided to release the movies on OTT platforms, after all, it is the only knight in the shining armour during the lockdown. According to media reports, movies like Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Gulabo Sitabo, Vidya Balan’s Shakuntala Devi: The Human Computer, Ponmagal Vandhal starring Jyothika, Keerthy Suresh starrer Penguin (Tamil and Telugu), Sufiyum Sujatayum (Malayalam), Law (Kannada) and French Biryani (Kannada) will be releasing online in the coming days.

Ever since the news of the big releases making its way to the OTT platform, the netizens have gone berserk and have been sharing their opinions on micro-blogging site Twitter. In fact, the Twitterati are quite elated with the fact that now the big releases will be easily accessible to them.

Here’s what the netizens have to say about the big movies releasing on OTT platforms.

Credits :Twitter

This Day That Year
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement