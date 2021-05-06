Lockdown Recommendations: Feel Good Korean movies that will put a smile on your face

Don't let the lockdown blues get to you, spend your weekend enjoying these feel-good Korean films. Read on to find out.

The pandemic has left us feeling low, anxious and overwhelmed with negative emotions of helplessness and hopelessness. It has been more than a year since we find ourselves confined to our homes, and thank God we can seek comfort and solace in the form of art and entertainment. While Korean films are known to be gritty action thrillers and darker films as compared to K-dramas, which are usually on the lighter side. But, there are some nice feel-good and guilty pleasure Korean films you can watch to drive the pandemic blues away.

1. So I Married An Anti Fan

A Korean-Chinese film headlined by EXO's Chanyeol and Yuan Shanshan in lead roles follows the story of an unlikely romance between a top K-pop star Hoo Joon and his anti-fan Fang Miao Miao. It is light, fluffy and hilarious and EXO's Chanyeol is a revelation! A must watch.

2. My Sassy Girl

Starring one of Korea's top actress Jun Ji Hyun and Cha Tae Hyun, it follows the story of a carefree young man named Gyun Woo who is enjoying a fun college life, drinking, socialising with his friends and no-strings-attached dating life! However, life takes a new course for him when he encounters a drunk girl and finds himself in a relationship with this sassy, cool girl, he didn’t intend to date and now cannot forget. The film sparked an international breakthrough for Korean cinema worldwide and is a must-watch.

3. My Little Bride

An arranged marriage alliance in a college setup? Yes, please! Bo Eun, played by Moon Geun Young is a young, carefree college student whose only worries are her grades and SATs. She has a massive crush on Jung Woo (Park Jin-Woo), the school’s baseball ace. However, her grandfather gets her married off to Sang Min, as a promise to Sang Min's grandfather. Now, the young bride must keep her married life a secret, whilst pursuing Jung Woo. It is cute and a good pastime watch.

4. Little Forest

The talented Kim Tae Ri plays Hye Won, who returns to her simple village where she spent her formative years, after failing to pass the national qualification exam to become a teacher. She meets her childhood friends and rekindles her lost passion for life. This film will inspire you to call your childhood friends and make plans to meet in future.

5. Miracle In Cell No. 7

A heart-wrenching Korean comedy film, it follows the story of a specially-abled man who is wrongfully imprisoned for a crime he did not commit. He builds a friendship with his jail inmates, who in turn help him meet his daughter by smuggling her into the prison. It isn't your laugh out loud funny, but its deliciously dark humour will make you appreciate your loved ones more.

Where can you watch these feel-good films? The films are available for viewing on streaming platforms KissAsian and Dramacool.

