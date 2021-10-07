Locke and Key Season 2 Trailer: Locke siblings deal with keys that bring out ‘the darkest evils’

Netflix releases Locke and Key Season 2 trailer, and the fear is real! With the ancient demon Dodge continuing to torment the Locke siblings, the brothers and the sister, Connor Jessup aka Tyler, Emilia Jones aka Kinsey, and Jackson Robert Scott aka Bode has been working towards making everything peaceful.

With the Lockes in their mother's ancestral home after their father's mysterious death, the three of them have discovered a key house, which is full of magical keys but can be used to bring out the "greatest good" or the "darkest evil." From the looks of the Season 2 trailer, however, it didn't seem like the keys are in fact being used for anything good! Based on Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez's graphic novels, the kids are unaware of the fact that Dodge has now been inhabiting as the nerdy Griffin Gabe, and didn't vanish completely. In the trailer, Nina Locke seems devastated having been kept in the dark about the secrets of her ancestral home.

Take a look at Locke and Key Season 2 trailer:

Netflix has also confirmed an official date for the release of the second season. Starring Emilia Jones as Kinsey, Connor Jessup as Tyler, Jackson Robert Scott as Bode, Laysla De Oliveira as Dodge, Darby Stanchfield as Nina Locke, Griffin Gluck as Gabe, Sherri Saum as Ellie Whedon, Petrice Jones as Scot, the new season is set to release on the streaming platform on October 22.

Are you excited about the new season of the show and everything that is yet to be unveiled? Share your thoughts about the trailer in the comments below.

