Loco announces his upcoming wedding on Instagram; BTS’ J-Hope, GOT7’s Yugyeom, GRAY more REACT

On September 13th, through his Instagram, Loco announced, "Hello everyone! I would like to pass on my personal news," and announced her marriage to his girlfriend. He continued, "After being discharged from the military, I met a friend of the same age who grew up in the same neighborhood since childhood after a long time.”
“For some reason, the time we spent together was exciting, and they quickly developed into lovers. We shared precious and happy times together, and naturally made a promise for the rest of our lives. She is a friend who understands my honest side better than anyone else, who was always anxious and unconfident off stage. It is the same. As the fans probably know, she is also the girl from ‘So Latte’ that I often mentioned in the lyrics.”
Although we are still cautious due to the COVID-19, we plan to hold a quiet ceremony in front of close family and acquaintances this fall. Loco said, "I wanted to tell you this decision in person with my heartfelt gratitude to all of you who have always supported me, ever since my debut 10 years ago.” He promised to be active in the future.
Popular artists like BTS’ J-Hope liked his post while GOT7’s Yugyeom and rapper GRAY congratulated Loco warm-heartedly. Loco is a South Korean rapper signed to hip hop label AOMG. His name ‘Loco’ means ‘crazy’ in Spanish. He won the first season of Mnet's rap competition ‘Show Me the Money’ in 2012. Loco recently released a new collaboration single ‘Somebody’ with Hwasa.
