Loco announces his upcoming wedding on Instagram; BTS’ J-Hope, GOT7’s Yugyeom, GRAY more REACT

On September 13th, through his Instagram, Loco announced, "Hello everyone! I would like to pass on my personal news," and announced her marriage to his girlfriend. He continued, "After being discharged from the military, I met a friend of the same age who grew up in the same neighborhood since childhood after a long time.”

“For some reason, the time we spent together was exciting, and they quickly developed into lovers. We shared precious and happy times together, and naturally made a promise for the rest of our lives. She is a friend who understands my honest side better than anyone else, who was always anxious and unconfident off stage. It is the same. As the fans probably know, she is also the girl from ‘So Latte’ that I often mentioned in the lyrics.”