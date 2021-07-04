Loco & Lee Sung Kyung charm viewers with their amazing vocals by performing Live rendition of their song Love

Lee Sung Kyung and Loco have released their new duet track Love! Read on to find out.

On June 25, Rapper Loco and actress Lee Sung Kyung revealed that they will be releasing a collaboration single through Dingo Music's 'Duet Mate'! For the unversed, 'Duet Mate' is a music project wherein an actress and a rapper collaborate to release a song together. Lee Sung Kyung and Loco's romantic duet is titled, Love and it is written, composed, and produced by Rocoberry. Now, we have the official live version of this gorgeous romantic duet.

On July 4, Dingo Music dropped the official live performance video for Love featuring Loco and Lee Sung Kyung. In the video, the two artists are seated together, looking resplendent in cream and gold coloured outfits as they serenade the viewers with their honeyed vocals and amazing chemistry. Loco's confident rap beautifully complements Lee Sung Kyung's sweet singing as their lovely voices match perfectly with Rocoberry's magical composition.

You can watch the video below:

Meanwhile, fans can get a behind-the-scenes look at the song-making process through Dingo Music's short reality series 'Duet Mate,' which followed Loco, Lee Sung Kyung, and Rocoberry as they worked on their romantic duet, Love together. For those unversed, Rocoberry is a musical duo well-known for producing hit soundtracks for popular dramas, including Hotel Del Luna, Descendants of the Sun, and Goblin. Lee Sung Kyung and Loco were the first artists to participate in the 'Duet Mate' project.

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: TEASER: Lee Sung Kyung & Loco share adorable video for new song Love; To release special collab on THIS date

Did you like Loco and Lee Sung Kyung's duet? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

Credits :Dingo Music

Share your comment ×