Loki director Kate Herron on Tom Hiddleston's show getting a Season 2: There's definitely more road to travel

Kate Herron discussed how the first season of Loki "scratched the surface" and season 2 will explore what lies ahead in recent interview.

Marvel's latest show, Tom Hiddleston starrer Loki recently wrapped up its first season. A second season of the show has already been confirmed and now fans can't wait to see what lies ahead for the exciting series. Director Kate Herron who won't be returning to helm the second part of the show recently spoke to Collider about why the MCU show getting another season makes sense and also discussed what fans can expect from it.

Herron while talking to Collider mentioned that the first season of the show barely "scratched the surface" of who Loki is and there's much more to be "explored" yet. While talking about the decision of going for another season for the show, the director said, "So I would say the decision for that came from Marvel and Disney, and I thought it was just the highest compliment to everyone's work on the show. They were just excited by the stories and by the amazing work that the writers and the actors were doing. And I thought that was so cool because there's so many unanswered questions."

Adding further about how the first season of the show has already left fans wondering about several characters including Renslayer's whereabouts, B-15's memories and so on, Herron agreed that a second season made sense saying, "Yeah, I think there's definitely more road to travel. And as everyone knows, in the comics, even with six hours, we scratched the surface of who Loki is, so I think there's so much more to be explored."

With the series finale opening up Marvel's multiverse, fans are eagerly waiting to find out which reality has Loki reached and whether other Marvel characters will make an appearance on the show.

ALSO READ: 5 MCU projects fans are eagerly anticipating thanks to Tom Hiddleston starrer Loki's epic season finale

Share your comment ×