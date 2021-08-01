Loki director Kate Herron WANTS Marvel fans to recognize mysterious spaceship in the season finale

Scenes from the last episode of Loki felt like a trip down memory lane for MCU fans, as it took them back to a handful of previous Marvel properties while the characters in the series went from one timeline to the other. Interestingly, Loki’s director Kate Herron has urged fans to notice a mysterious spaceship which according to her, was brought in to add some "MCU flavour” to the series.

Speaking to CinemaBlend, via Comic Book, Herron said that the spaceship in episode 6 was a “fun marvel nod.” "We had an homage to Contact, but I was like, 'Okay, how can we get this a bit more MCU flavor?’” the director added. Herron felt confident putting the spaceship in the episode as she knew fans would be able to recognize it, at one go! While discussing the nuances of their homage to Contact, Herron referred to the black holes that she thought of adding while she was working with storyboard artist Darrin Denlinger.

“And like, I think it was initially Eric [Martin] had written the idea that we moved through space to the end of time, which I thought was awesome. And then me and Darrin, we were like, 'Okay, well, let's play with time within this actual sequence, and how do we do that?' And I think that's what the two black holes came from,” Herron said, via Comic Book.

However, Herron did not reveal much about the origin of the spaceship, or from which of the movies did it arrive, but as per Kate, it has been “in a few things.” Meanwhile, fans have been theorizing about the spaceship and linking elements from Fantastic Four, but only the next season can tell, if at all, about the origin of the spaceship or whether it has a connection to past or future MCU movies and characters.

