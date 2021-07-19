Loki director Kate Herron would be game to work on a Marvel movie featuring THIS character from the series

Loki director Kate Herron spoke about a "dream" project that she would love to work on with Marvel in a recent interview.

The success of Marvel's recently released series, Loki has been phenomenal and after the confirmation of a second season, fans are even more excited to see what lies ahead. The Tom Hiddleston starrer gave MCU fans a peek at a different side of Loki and also introduced them to not only his amazing variants but also other popular comic book characters. In a recent interaction with The Hollywood Reporter, Loki director Kate Herron spoke about her experience of working with Marvel.

During her interaction, Herron who won't be returning to direct the second season of the show revealed that if she was to work on another Marvel project, possibly a film, she would love to work on a character from the series that surprised fans. Herron called it her "dream" as she agreed that she would love to direct a slasher movie featuring Tara Strong's Miss Minutes.

As for her Loki exit, Herron mentioned that it was always her plan to leave after the first season and said, "I would say that when I joined Loki, it was always going to be those six episodes. We were treating it like a movie, and we were running it like a movie. We weren't doing it in the showrunner system. So it was a lot to direct these six episodes, and I gave it all of my energy and everything I had in my soul and in my heart. I threw everything I loved about Marvel at it. So I always intended just to do these six."

Loki's second season was confirmed in the credits of the big finale of the first season. With the show's last episode opening up Marvel's multiverse, fans are more than excited to see what happens in the next season.

