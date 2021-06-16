Loki Ep 2 Twitter Reaction: Fans go gaga over Tom Hiddleston & Owen Wilson aka Mobious’ chemistry

Now that Loki’s second episode is underway, we are looking at the reactions of our fellow MCU fans via Twitter. Scroll down to see what they think.

Loki aka Tom Hiddleston made a comeback to our screens again after his tragic death in Avengers: Endgame. The series Loki just released its second episode on Hotstar and fans were left amazed! The episode only deepens the mystery that was introduced in the first episode, the search for Time Variance Authority’s Loki continues as Mobius and Loki, travel to Wisconsin to cath that version. Together, Loki and Mobius zero down the variant’s location to 2050 Alabama, minutes before a doomsday-like event that will kill everyone. As the timer strikes zero, the chargers start disappearing. Mobius and the TVA agents can’t wrap their heads around what’s happening. Lady Loki escapes into another timeline and Loki follows her as Mobius yells for him to stop. Loki has now escaped TVA’s custody.

While we don’t know what’s gonna happen next, we, like you, will have to wait for the third episode to unveil the mystery. For now, we’re revelling in the reviews of other MCU fanatics via Twitter, scroll down and see what our fellow Loki fans on Twitter thought of the episode.

One fan tweeted “i love Mobius so much pls they better don't punish him for trusting Loki. if they do something bad to him, i'm gonna fucking riot.” While another said: “The #Loki and #Mobius chemistry was so strong in this episode. We’d never before seen Loki this comfortable in another person’s presence. Not even with his own family.”

One social media user said: “#Mobius after he trusted Loki, got him a task team to catch the variant, but then Loki escaped and ran away from him in front of his own eyes” and another just gushed: “I can’t believe that this is the first time we’ve ever seen Loki asleep when he really looks this adorable while sleeping.”

Also Read: Loki Review Ep 1 & 2: Tom Hiddleston & Owen Wilson's charming odd couple chemistry entertains in any timeline

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×