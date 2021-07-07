Loki Ep 5 Takeaways: Mobius returns, Sylvie enchants her way to the world unknown & Alligator steals the show

*SPOILERS ALERT* Loki Ep 5 left MCU fans in utter chaos as Loki (Tom Hiddleston) reunites with Mobius (Owen Wilson) and Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) to get to the bottom of the mystery behind who really runs the TVA if not for the Time-Keepers.

*SPOILERS ALERT* Loki Ep 5 kickstarts right where the previous episode left us as Loki (Tom Hiddleston) encounters various Loki variants; Classic Loki (Richard E. Grant), Kid Loki (Jack Veal), Boastful Loki (Deobai Oparei) and Alligator Loki, in a time void. On the other hand, Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) tries but fails to find out the actual truth behind the TVA (Time Variance Authority) and the Time-Keepers from Ravonna Renslayer (Gugu Mbatha-Raw), who in turn as Hunter B-15 (Wunmi Mosaku) held captive.

In a vulnerable moment, Sylvie self-prunes and reunites with Loki along with a returning Mobius, who wasn't dead after all. After a hilarious run-in between Loki and different Lokis, we're given elaborate details about how Alioth is the dangerous monster safeguarding the time void and is the brick wall for the ones pruned to never escape. However, Sylvie somehow links to the smoke monster and along with Loki, albeit with some major distraction at the hands of Classic Loki in tow, Alioth is destroyed and a new path makes its way to an unknown destination promising a timely reveal of the truth behind the TVA and the Time-Keepers.

Here are five takeaways from Loki Ep 5 below:

Mobius is back & his bromance with Loki lives on

#loki spoilers

-

-

-

the way loki considers it for a moment and decides that he may not have another chance, or another connection, like this again. he’ll never let a loved one go without a hug again.

pic.twitter.com/GeYBSPonGd — scrimblo (@buckymfbarnes) July 7, 2021

Loki Ep 4 left MCU fans' hearts shattered with Mobius' impromptu pruning but there was hope that the TVA's now-rogue agent would somehow pull through if Loki could make it out alive at the post-credits scene of the episode. And that's exactly what went through in Loki Ep 5 as a still alive Mobius rescues Sylvie from Alioth and they reunite with Loki. As the God of Mischief decides to stay back with Sylvie, he gives the TemPad to Mobius. Giving us a major bromance moment while saying their goodbyes, Mobius' handshake is rejected and instead the unlikely buddies share a hug with Mobius even quipping in a whisper how Loki is his favourite. Sylvie, too, notices that Mobius really cares about Loki and so do the MCU fans. Speaking of Sylvie...

Sylvie reunites with Loki

After almost being double-crossed by Ravonna, Sylvie decides to find Loki and self-prunes herself. With hints of a romance blossoming between the pair at the end of Loki Ep 4, the twosome shares some tender moments with an ugly green blanket for the extreme cold as the perfect segway. It's made known that they both have instilled mutual feelings for the other. Instead of escaping with the TemPad, Loki decides to stay back and help Sylvie on her impossible conquest on finding out the actual truth behind the TVA and the Time-Keepers. While Loki assures Sylvie that he won't betray her, MCU fans can't help but doubt the latter's intentions theorising how she's the one who might do the betraying instead. Well, she is a Loki variant, after all!

loki and sylvie holding hands is something that can be so personal to me #Loki pic.twitter.com/p5l7Ec0CXb — ju | loki & annette spoilers (@harleivy) July 7, 2021

Loki MEET Lokis

#loki spoilers

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

WE LOVE ALL THE LOKIS BEING SO CHAOTIC

LOOK AT OUR TVA LOKI ON THE SIDE pic.twitter.com/FmvtbVfcWp — Carol ४ loki era ♡ (@carolxloki) July 7, 2021

On a lighter note, before everything goes to hell, Loki encounters different variants of himself; Classic Loki, Kid Loki and Boastful Loki, and let's not forget Alligator Loki, who takes the original Loki to their safe pad and nourish him with tidbits about how they ended up in the time void. While Kid Loki is declared king of the unknown place because he killed Thor, Boastful Loki quips how he defeated the Avengers, even namedropping Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) and Captain America (Chris Evans), and takes over the Infinity Stones, which is all a big, fat lie. As for Classic Loki, he doesn't die at the hands of Thanos like the original Loki did in Avengers: Infinity War and instead secludes himself on a deserted planet. However, due to loneliness and missing his brother, Classic Loki ventures out only to be pruned by the TVA.

A hilarious sequence takes place when Loki, who fails to motivate the pessimistic Loki trio and Alligator Loki with his monarchal speech tactics to fight Alioth, tries to leave but is met with even more Lokis as President Loki (played by Tom himself) takes charge. Having a 'This is My Life' moment right in front of his eyes, Loki is embarrassed by the other Lokis' actions; the same way Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) was when he saw his variant while time travelling back to 2012 New York in Avengers: Endgame, alongside Iron Man, Captain America and Ant-Man (Paul Rudd), as one tries to betray the other. At one point, an agitated Alligator Loki bites off President Loki's hand as the latter boisterously screams, reminiscent of when Loki cut off Thor's hand when he tried to yield the Mjolnir in Thor: The Dark World. As expected, an epic fight breaks out which sees Kid Loki and Alligator Loki using Loki and Thor's funny fight tactic 'Get Help,' a witty call back to Thor: Ragnarok.

Classic Loki's power is unleashed & Kid Loki and Loki Alligator are the MVPs

//#Loki spoilers

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

Richard E. Grant was phenomenal as Classic Loki. He ate this episode up! I want to see more of his character like, a backstory or something. I need more Classic Loki. He knows a lot of magic than the 2012 Loki that we know. pic.twitter.com/aCgqUNRQKV — Nero (@MSpector_JM) July 7, 2021

Towards the final battle, Loki decides to put his life on the line and distract Alioth in order for Sylvie to enchant the smoke monster. However, saving the day is Classic Loki (who stays back with Kid Loki and Alligator Loki) as he unleashes his powers and recreates Asgard to interrupt Alioth's mind. In a 'glorious purpose' sequence, Classic Loki laughs out loud, with a tear straying down his face, as Alioth consumes him whole and just leaves behind his horns resulting in the ultimate sacrifice. If there ever was a more heroic death...

#loki episode 5

-

-

-

-

i think we can all agree that croki stole the show! pic.twitter.com/cL02WNPISH — lia / loki spoilers (@djarinstarks) July 7, 2021

On the other hand, Kid Loki definitely gets brownie points for his terrific maturity, for a child, as he's more than capable to fight the bad guys. The fact that his nexus event was that he killed Thor in his timeline didn't just leave Loki stumped, but MCU fans too. While we don't really know what happened to Kid Loki in Loki Ep 5, the Young Avengers theory may be closer on the horizon. Moreover, Loki Alligator stole the show, with his antics and the growl he made every time he was referred to as an alligator rather than a Loki variant. As for Boastful Loki, he's pretty much left behind in the Lokis scuffle because he betrayed Kid Loki by forming an allegiance with President Loki and revealing to him the safe pad's whereabouts.

Alioth is enchanted but what lies ahead?

Towards the end, we see Sylvie and Loki joining hands to enchant Alioth (yes Loki apparently has those powers as well because they're the same!) and thanks to Classic Loki's memorable sacrifice, are able to defeat the smoke monster, thus opening up the route to another unknown destination. It's most definitely the place where the mystery person behind the TVA and the Time-Keepers exist (Ahem, Kang, Ahem?!). The fact of the matter is that we're going to have to wait a whole week to find out how things will end in Loki's highly-awaited finale episode.

Now, that's the Loki way to leave us with butterflies one week before what promises to be a finale of epic proportions!

Which was your favourite moment from Loki Ep 5? How do you think the storyline will culminate in Loki's finale next week? Share your personal picks and wildest theories with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

Meanwhile, Loki Ep 6 drops on July 14.

