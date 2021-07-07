  1. Home
Loki Ep 5 Twitter Review: Fans are mighty impressed with 'show stealer' Alligator Loki

Loki's fifth episode introduced fans to one character who has now become their ultimate favourite on the show. Yes, it's alligator Loki.
6401 reads Mumbai Updated: July 7, 2021 05:43 pm
Alligator Loki became the highlight of episode 5 Alligator Loki becomes the highlight of Episode 5
*Spoiler Alert* The fifth episode of Loki released recently and it was full of unexpected things. As expected, the penultimate episode of the show gave viewers a lot to think about and also introduced a bunch of new characters aka Loki variants that became the highlight of episode 5. From Kid Loki (Jack Veal) to Classic Loki (Richard E. Grant), the new episode also finally introduced viewers to the ultimate villain, Alioth.

Although if there's one character who created a fan base for itself in the fifth episode of the show, it has to be alligator Loki. As soon as the episode ended, Alligator Loki became a major trend and fans confessed their love for the variant and termed it as the "show stealer."

Fans were quick to call alligator Loki as their favourite Loki of all and couldn't get over its sass. Thanks to the alligator, the episode packs a punch with some comical elements as well. Almost similar to the love that The Mandalorian's Baby Yoda received, the alligator is the next favourite thing.

Loki's interactions with his own variants in The Void made for an entertaining watch and fans are now excited to see what lies ahead in the big finale.

Check out the tweets here:

Loki showrunner Kate Herron also took to Twitter herself to drop a word on alligator Loki as she gave a BTS glimpse of it and wrote, "Happy Episode Five “Journey into Mystery” @LokiOfficial day! Here is one of the biggest divas and the most demanding actor I’ve ever had to work with, taking a break from his reign of terror to relax in his chair #alligatorloki #loki." 

