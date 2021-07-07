Loki Ep 5 Twitter Review: Fans are mighty impressed with 'show stealer' Alligator Loki

Loki's fifth episode introduced fans to one character who has now become their ultimate favourite on the show. Yes, it's alligator Loki.

*Spoiler Alert* The fifth episode of Loki released recently and it was full of unexpected things. As expected, the penultimate episode of the show gave viewers a lot to think about and also introduced a bunch of new characters aka Loki variants that became the highlight of episode 5. From Kid Loki (Jack Veal) to Classic Loki (Richard E. Grant), the new episode also finally introduced viewers to the ultimate villain, Alioth.

Although if there's one character who created a fan base for itself in the fifth episode of the show, it has to be alligator Loki. As soon as the episode ended, Alligator Loki became a major trend and fans confessed their love for the variant and termed it as the "show stealer."

Fans were quick to call alligator Loki as their favourite Loki of all and couldn't get over its sass. Thanks to the alligator, the episode packs a punch with some comical elements as well. Almost similar to the love that The Mandalorian's Baby Yoda received, the alligator is the next favourite thing.

Loki's interactions with his own variants in The Void made for an entertaining watch and fans are now excited to see what lies ahead in the big finale.

Check out the tweets here:

friendship ended with steve rogers

alligator loki is my best friend now — Lydia's Himbo Haven (@hackedmotionart) July 4, 2021

i believe in alligator loki supremacy — mary⎊ (@tnystrk3000) July 7, 2021

we kin alligator loki in this household. — Local Sergal Enthusiast (@CSeraphym) July 7, 2021

Loki Spoilers

.

.

Alligator loki is the secret supreme savior we didn't deserve but definitely needed #Loki — Teddy (@NotSruvivingIB) July 7, 2021

alligator loki carried this ep #Loki — insta: _ars0n1st_p0g (@itz_molly_bitch) July 7, 2021

Loki showrunner Kate Herron also took to Twitter herself to drop a word on alligator Loki as she gave a BTS glimpse of it and wrote, "Happy Episode Five “Journey into Mystery” @LokiOfficial day! Here is one of the biggest divas and the most demanding actor I’ve ever had to work with, taking a break from his reign of terror to relax in his chair #alligatorloki #loki."

Share your comment ×