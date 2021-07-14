Loki Ep 6 Takeaways: Sylvie wrecks 'timeline' havoc & a new mega villain steals the spotlight in season finale

The MCU will never be the same again for fans after they've watched the epic, hypnotic and bats**t crazy season finale of Loki. Find out why below.

*SPOILERS ALERT* Loki Ep 6, which also marks the popular Disney+ series' season finale, saw Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) finally solve the mystery behind who created the TVA (Time Variance Authority) and is responsible for the Sacred Timeline. As MCU fans rightfully guessed, it was He Who Remains (Jonathan Majors) with Kang the Conquerer as one (of many!) of its exciting, evil variants.

While Loki and Sylvie are forced to choose between becoming He Who Remains' allies or end him and bring about another disastrous multiverse war, a returning Mobius (Owen Wilson) has a war of words with Ravonna Renslayer (Gugu Mbatha-Raw), whose intentions are not yet known. While Ravonna escapes to another timeline, Hunter B-15 teams up with Mobius to let the TVA agents know the real truth behind the bureaucratic organisation. Sylvie's anger takes over as she banishes Loki back to the TVA while killing He Who Remains. However, the ruinous after-effects prove to be a deadly gamble with a potential war already broken loose...

Here are five takeaways from Loki Ep 6 below:

It's He Who Remains' time to shine

After scaring the living daylights out of us with the abrupt appearance of a welcoming Miss Minutes (Tara Strong, voiceover) inside the 'Citadel at the End of Time,' which was beyond the storm, previously protected by Alioth in the Void [as seen in Loki Ep 5], Loki and Sylvie finally come face to face with the true mastermind behind the TVA and who is in real control of the Sacred Timeline; He Who Remains. He Who Remains explains to the Loki variants that he set the TVA up to keep the timeline in check and that them coming to him was all a part of his gambit. Explaining his existence, He Who Remains elaborates how in the 31st century, his scientist variant was able to discover different multiverses which led to sharing of knowledge and limited time of peace within each timeline. However, a multiverse war soon broke out because not all of his variants were pure at heart.

However, He Who Remains was able to stop the war, fix the timeline while keeping the evil variants at bay. He offers Loki and Sylvie two choices; either join forces with him and take over the Sacred Timeline or kill him and break it, thus signalling another deadly multiverse war. Which option do you think the twosome picked?

Loki and Sylvie's bittersweet kiss

Many an opinions have been shared across social media about the brewing romance between Loki and Sylvie, given that they're practically a variant of the same person. Nevertheless, after violently bickering (a sleek sword fighting scene ensues!) over what He Who Remains' timeline changing option to pick; Loki surprisingly believes He Who Remains while Sylvie doesn't trust him one bit, Loki makes his intentions known that for him, it's not about taking over the throne as everyone (including Sylvie) believes but making sure that Sylvie is okay. Sylvie responds to Loki with a heated kiss, which He Who Remains enthusiastically witnesses. Alas, Sylvie has cruel intentions in place...

After-effects of Sylvie's cataclysmic decision

Sylvie has lived too long a life wanting to put an end to the man behind the TVA, who took away everything from her at a young age, and hence, she can't let her growing feelings for Loki come in the way. Sylvie uses the TemPad to send Loki back to the TVA while she does the deed of putting a sword into He Who Remains. The Sacred Timeline is freed and as expected chaos comes blazing through right after...

With a heartbroken yet determined Loki back at the TVA, he tries to warn Mobius and Hunter B-15 of the "[terrifying] countless different versions of a very dangerous person" having "planned, seen and knows everything" and being "all set on war" and that they "need to prepare" for it. "It's complicated. Okay? But someone is coming," Loki states. While discussing how there are 63 new branches in their unit alone now, before being abruptly interrupted by Loki, Mobius mistakes his friend for an analyst asking him, "Take it easy. You're an analyst, right? What division are you from? Who are you? What's your name? Who are you?" A mystified Loki looks at the duo precariously and wonders out loud, "What? What are you talking about?," before his eyes fall on the statue and he shudders. Gone are the three Time-Keepers and in comes He Who Remains, further signalling the rise of Kang the Conqueror as the next big MCU villain after Thanos. The fact that Mobius doesn't remember Loki, though, is equally heartbreaking and shocking for MCU fans.

Spider-Man: No Way Home, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania breathe more life through Loki

After watching Loki Ep 6, MCU fans now understand why Marvel and Sony have held off on revealing the trailer of Spider-Man: No Way Home, just yet, given that its central storyline focuses on the multiverse theme. There's also the fact that Jonathan's Kang the Conquerer is the main villain in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Moreover, along with Loki and previously WandaVision, there's now a clearer picture of what one can expect from Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The seeds have been sown as Stephen will definitely not be happy with Sylvie's catastrophic act, which is probably worse than what Star-Lord did in Avengers: Infinity War. While Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda Maximoff aka Scarlet Witch will be joining Benedict Cumberbatch's Dr. Stephen Strange aka Doctor Strange in the highly-awaited sequel, there are murmurs of Loki being added to the mix as well in tandem with Marvel Comics. However, there are already some confirmed grand plans on where the God of Mischief is headed next...

There will be a Loki Season 2

While the lack of post-credits would have disappointed MCU fans, Marvel more than made up for it by revealing some amazing news; using Loki's TVA folder, came the red stamp mark: "LOKI WILL RETURN IN SEASON 2." With that monumental cliffhanger ending, Loki Season 2 promises to be another wild roller coaster ride and MCU fans can't wait to hop on aboard.

"No turning back now," Mobius laments to Hunter B-15, who responds, "Who said anything about turning back?," towards the end of Loki Ep 6. No kidding!

Which Loki Ep 6 moment left you stumped? How do you think Loki season finale's cliffhanger ending will alter the MCU in Phase 4? Share your personal picks and wildest theories with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

