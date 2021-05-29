Loki new teaser: Tom Hiddleston showcases new superpowers & chaos to follow in the multiverse

Marvel releases the new short teaser of the upcoming series Loki and the character showcases some extraordinary new superpowers along with Owen Wilson. Scroll further to watch the teaser.

Marvel Cinematic Universe is expanding at an exponential rate with several new teasers coming out consecutively. The latest one to be dropped is the new short teaser from the upcoming OTT series ‘Loki’ which stars Tom Hiddleston as the lead character. The teaser showcases the magical multiverse where Loki has landed after taking the tesseract from the events of Avengers Endgame and opening an alternate timeline. Loki has opened a multiverse that is its own reality other than the chronology of events that was disrupted the Endgame’s time travel. Loki showcases new superpowers in the teaser and also gets a slap on the face.

Marvel’s previous series including WandaVision and The Falcon and The Winter Soldier would release one episode each on Friday but the trend is changed with Loki, wherein the episodes would be released each Wednesday. Owen Wilson, who is a new addition to the star cast makes an appearance in the teaser and tells Loki that he ‘is in a lot of trouble’. Reportedly, Owen is playing a character who belongs to an organization that has been appointed by the government to make sure that the flow of time runs properly for which the organization would have to close all the loopholes including the one that Loki opened.

The visuals of the teaser are quite different than that of the usual bright Marvel films as there are a lot of magical elements being used to create the multiverse where Loki will exist in the series. In one of the exciting bits of the teaser, Loki mentions that he has a bit of both ‘good and bad’ in him. Loki’s first episode will premiere on 9 June on a major OTT platform.

Also Read| Marvel’s Loki new teaser out: Tom Hiddleston is forced to make amends & introduces ‘Miss Minutes’

Share your comment ×