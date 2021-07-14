Loki Season 2: Marvel CONFIRMS Tom Hiddleston's show will return in debut season's epic finale

Loki has officially been renewed for another season and Marvel fans can now rejoice as the God of Mischief will return with possibly more interesting variants.

Loki is officially returning for another season and we bet fans of the show can't keep calm. The Tom Hiddleston starrer Marvel show managed to get everyone hooked to its first season consisting of six episodes and now in the big finale, it has been confirmed by the studio that the show returns for another season. The show had one of the most unique techniques to make the announcement as they revealed it into the show's credits.

After introducing several key characters on the show such as the most surprising Loki variants including Richard E. Grant's Classic Loki and Alligator Loki, fans were hoping to decipher more about the God of Mischief and his unique variants that are scattered across different timelines in the multiverse. Not only that, but the show also promised to give us a different side of Loki as we saw a romantic arc building up with his female variant self, Sylvie.

Be it the mystery of the TVA or Mobius (Owen Wilson) and Loki's amazing bromance, the first season developed several elements that fans can't wait to reach another level with a second season. While at this point, nothing more is known about what the second season will offer, the confirmation of it has already got Reddit buzzing with fan theories.

Created by Kate Herron, Loki has turned out to be yet another Marvel show that tasted instant success like its predecessors, WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. It is yet unclear as to which characters will return for the next season and what other Loki variants will be introduced.

