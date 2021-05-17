Loki Sneak Peek: Tom Hiddleston and Owen Wilson aka Agent Mobius meet in Marvel's new clip

The new Loki teaser features Tom Hiddleston reprising his role as the God of Mischief and introduces viewers and fans to Time Variance Authority's Agent Mobius.

Marvel Studios treated fans with a brand new sneak peek of its upcoming series Loki at the MTV Movie & TV Awards 2021. Tom Hiddleston made an appearance virtually at the award show before the new clip could air. The Loki teaser features Tom Hiddleston reprising his role as the God of Mischief and introduces viewers and fans to Time Variance Authority's Agent Mobius, played by Owen Wilson.

The new teaser begins by Agent Mobius introducing himself to Loki in an elevator. Loki then goes on to ask the TVA agent how long has he worked with TVA, he replies saying, "it's hard to say as "time passes differently here." A confused Loki asks what exactly that means and Mobius simply replies, "You'll catch up."

Loki then lashes out at Agent Mobius and calls it 'absurd'. Check out the brand new clip of Loki below:

According to cbr.com, the character of Mobius first appeared in 1991's Fantastic Four #353. In the comic as well Agent Mobius works for the TVA -- a system which governs various dimensions across the Marvel multiverse.

Loki will be releasing on Disney Plus Hotstar on 9 June after the successful releases of Marvel series WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

What are your thoughts on the new Loki teaser? Let us know in the comments below.

ALSO READ: Chadwick Boseman's posthumous award win gets a standing ovation at MTV Movie & TV Awards 2021

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×