Loki star Sophia Di Martino REVEALS why Sylvie will regret killing He Who Remains in the finale of the show

Fans have been in utter shock with how Season 1 of the Disney+ series Loki ended. While some are satisfied with the ending as the show has a lot to offer in Season 2 and unravel certain important mysteries, others still want answers about He Who Remains and Sylvie’s finale moment. As Loki and Sylvie ran into He Who Remains, and Sylvie went ahead to kill him instead of siding with Loki, Sylvie’s destined path can bring in ripple effects on the entire MCU, and some of them might be regretful.

During an interview with Vanity Fair, via ComicBook, Sophia Di Martino, aka Sylvie shared her take on the entire finale. Adding that her character wasn’t satisfied after killing off He Who Remains, and that might take a new turn to unravel more mysteries in the show. “She’s done it and she’s sort of waiting for the relief and the release and something to happen to make her feel a tiny bit better about things,” Di Martino said.

Continuing, the star said that the character is left questioning everything and might also be filled with regret. “I think [regret] definitely comes at some point. I’m sure it will, because the whole conversation that’s just happened with Loki is almost like a misunderstanding. It’s just a bad bit of communication in a way, and then she’s left with the reality of what she’s done. There’s some big feels,” she added.

Sylvie’s choice definitely wasn’t easy, and the character might get a whole new arc with what happened in the finale. However, she had to take the risk, and only time can say if her decision was worth it!

