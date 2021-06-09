Loki star Tom Hiddleston speaks on playing the god of mischief: Some people enjoy his quality as an antagonist

Tom Hiddleston, who will be releasing his upcoming series Loki, speaks about enjoying playing the character and what he represents.

Loki is emerging out of his brother ‘Thor’s shadow by conducting his own stand-alone web series. Tom Hiddleston, who has played the character over a period of 12 years in six MCU movies including Thor (2011), The Avengers (2012), Thor: The Dark World (2013), Thor: Ragnarok (2017), Avengers: Infinity War (2018), and Endgame said he owes his success to all the writers who have contributed in creating the character. The movies have touched upon Loki as almost rogue mischief who can turn his back at any step but a longer format of the series will divulge more into what lies beneath the seemingly wicked being.

During a global virtual press conference, Tom spoke about the appeal of his character to the audience and said, “I think over time I'm made aware of the different things he represents. Some people enjoy his playfulness, his spontaneity, and that inherent sense of mischief he has. Some people enjoy his quality as an antagonist. There are some people who are drawn to his vulnerabilities, under all these layers of charm and charisma. There is something really relatable about vulnerability.” Tom further mentioned that he owes the success of the character to the writers including Stan Lee, Jack Kirby, Don Payne, and Michael Waldron.

Tom is sharing screen space yet again with his ‘Midnight in Paris’ co-star Owen Wilson. Speaking of working with the members of the cast, he said, “All my conversations with Kevin, Kate, and Michael and interactions with Owen and Gugu. We just had a really good time.” Loki will start premiering on June 9 on a leading streaming platform with subsequent episodes getting released every Wednesday.

