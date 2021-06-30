Loki teaser: Midseason sneak peek reveals God of Mischief & Sylvie headed towards grand spectacle; WATCH

Three episodes of Marvel’s series Loki have already aired with the fourth one releasing on 30th June. Loki is a six-part series. Scroll further to watch the recent teaser.

Marvel Studios have been twisting the storylines of some of the most beloved characters through their web series. Marvel Cinematic Universe has expanded tremendously with alternate timelines especially with the complex plot structure of Loki. In the three episodes that have aired so far, Loki has been traveling through one apocalypse after the other with another Loki called Sylvie. The two of them have developed a bond together though not one of fondness. Both of them require each other’s powers and capabilities to accomplish the mission with the larger arc being taking control of the Time Variance Authority.

Loki’s recent midseason sneak peek teaser has hinted towards a grand and exciting climax as the series concludes after six episodes. The teaser showcases some grand spectacles to come in the upcoming episodes. In the last season of the third episode both the characters Loki and Sylvie are trapped on the doomed moon waiting to be taken over by a major apocalypse but they have not given up yet. The latest teaser is a focal point of fast-paced editing skimming through mega spectacle shots designed to enhance the intrigue for what’s to come. However, the tiny more humane moments take the cake especially with Loki saying, “I should have an equal amount of security. This is insulting!”

Take a look at the teaser:

In the teaser, there is a slight glimpse of Loki sitting on a throne of what looks like Asgard. Loki is Marvel’s third outing in terms of a web series after delivering two successful mega-budgeted shows called ‘WandaVision’ and ‘The Falcon and The Winter Soldier’. The fourth episode of Loki will air on 30th June.

