Loki: Tom Hiddleston's God of Mischief's gender CONFIRMED in new promo of MCU series

Tom Hiddleston's Loki aka the God of Mischief will be seen in Marvel's upcoming series Loki. Check out the new promo revealing an interesting detail about him.

Marvel's upcoming series, Loki's latest TV spot has confirmed one of the most speculated news about the Marvel character. As Tom Hiddleston gears up to entertain us as the God of Mischief in the upcoming series, the latest promo of the show has given away one tiny but important detail relating to his character. The latest clip from the series confirms Loki to be gender fluid.

Although Loki is traditionally considered to be male, as per Screenrant, in the original Norse legends, the character has been described as gender-fluid and bisexual. Reportedly, as per myths Loki's character has been known to have transformed into a female form and remaining a woman for years.

As for the series, we are yet to find out how Loki's gender-fluidity will come into play when it comes to the storyline. The confirmation of Loki's gender-fluidity comes in the new clip that begins with a glimpse of a document belonging to the Time Variance Authority that notes under the "sex" category "fluid" for Loki's file.

POV: You've just arrived at the TVA Marvel Studios' #Loki starts streaming Wednesday on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/fhP2pWvOz5 — Loki (@LokiOfficial) June 6, 2021

This is a big step for Marvel and as previously promised by its head, Kevin Feige, the franchise is making sure to become as diverse as they can in the future.

As for the series, fans have speculated for the longest time that the show may give us a glimpse of Loki in his different avatars ranging from Lady Loki to Kid Loki. The trailer of the show mainly introduced us to TVA's Mobius M played by Owen Wilson and Loki trying to set the timeline right after the God of Mischief disrupts reality.

