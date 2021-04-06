Loki Trailer: Tom Hiddleston's God of Mischief tries to restore reality in a chaotic ride

The trailer of Marvel's Loki starring Tom Hiddleston and Owen Wilson is here and it looks like it's going to be worth the wait.

After a mind-blowing teaser, a complete trailer of Marvel's upcoming series, Loki has now been released. The series will have Tom Hiddleston return as the God of Mischief. With Marvel's other series, WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier already gaining immense success, Loki promises to be the next project that will give the studio another hit on their hands. The series introduces a host of new characters including Owen Wilson as Mobius.

The Loki trailer is exciting and chaotic at the same time. We see Hiddleston's God of Mischief trying to right his wrongs as he is called upon by Wilson's Mobius to restore reality and help correct the timeline he disturbed when using the Tesseract throughout The Infinity Saga. The series introduces us to Time Variance Authority, the organisation responsible for overseeing the multiverse, where Loki finds himself called upon.

Check out the trailer here:

Loki also stars Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku and Richard E. Grant in key roles. The trailer suggests that thanks to Loki's misadventures with the Tesseract, we will see him in multiple timelines and location including Asgard and one where there's President Loki. Basically, there could be anything and everything that a Marvel fan could have expected in this series. The series' trailer ends with a fun exchange between Loki and Mobius, as the latter tells him that he has seen Loki stab people in the back "like fifty times" after the former asks Mobius to trust him.

The series is all set to release on June 11, 2021, on Disney+ and Disney+ Hotstar.

Credits :YouTube Marvel Entertainment

