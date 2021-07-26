Loki's Tom Hiddleston proves he's a real GENTLEMAN; Helps Sophia Di Martino's stunt double from panic attack

Loki Season 1 was a huge success for Marvel Studios, with a Season 2 already in the works. While all of that persists, Tom Hiddleston has amassed an even bigger fan following as the God of Mischief. If the actor's performing abilities weren't enough to boast about, Hiddleston is now in headlines for his always gentlemanly behaviour towards one stuntwoman while filming a scene on the sets of Loki.

Briana Darnell, Sophia Di Martino aka Sylvie's stunt double from Loki, took to her Instagram account and shared how Tom helped calm her down from having an intense panic attack on set. Recalling the event, Briana wrote in her caption, "Adding to the pile of “@twhiddleston is a gentleman and kind human being” stories, he unknowingly stopped me from an intense panic attack on set last year. While filming Episode 4, I had a brain injury flareup. I couldn’t keep focused and was forgetting everything @itssophiadimartino did in rehearsal. It got bad enough that Tom had to step in to tell me what to do and where to go. I was insanely embarrassed as I prided myself at being good at my job, yet I couldn’t remember basic choreography.”

She went on to explain in the IG caption how her nervousness was getting the best of her, and how Hiddleston came to her rescue. “As my internal anxiety was growing to panic levels, Tom suddenly took me by the shoulders and just held on for a minute with a gentle gaze. I realized later it was actually part of the scene, thus was likely just Tom being in the moment. But I like to think somehow, subconsciously he picked up on me needing comfort at that moment,” Briana added. Sophia’s stunt double concluded by saying that she will never know if Tom did it on purpose or not, but she will always be grateful to him for it.

We are surely proud of Tom Hiddleston for being one true gentleman!

