LOL Hasse Toh Phasse Ep 1 Review: Madhouse filled with comedians will leave you intrigued and in splits

LOL Hasse Toh Phasse has come up with a unique concept of locking 10 comedians in a house and giving them one of the most interesting challenges.

LOL Hasse Toh Phasse cast: Arshad Warsi, Boman Irani, Cyrus Broacha, Suresh Menon, Sunil Grover, Gaurav Gera, Aadar Malik, Aakash Gupta, Aditi Mittal, Ankita Shrivastav, Kusha Kapila, and Mallika Dua

Over the years, our television industry has been taken over by the trend of reality shows based on different themes be it dance-based, singing-based, acting-based, and even entertainment-based. While each one has its fan following, amid this, Bigg Boss has been a massive crowd puller and has been running this race for over a decade now. But now, the OTT platform, which is otherwise known for bringing the out-of-the-box and unique content for the audience has come up with one of the most unusual reality show which will have a comic theme.

No points for guessing, it is LOL Hasse Toh Phasse which has been the talk of the town ever since the makers unveiled the trailer of the show. For the uninitiated, it is partially inspired by Bigg Boss but it has come along with some interesting twists. Just like BB, this comedy-based show will have 10 renowned comedians locked in a house for 6 hours and the game is that they are not allowed to laugh through the game and even a smirk can bring you in the danger zone. But the twist doesn’t end here. Their main task is to make each other laugh to survive in the game. But what appears to be an easy task was a massive challenge for the contestants which included ace comic stars like Cyrus Broacha, Suresh Menon, Sunil Grover, Gaurav Gera, Aadar Malik, Aakash Gupta, Aditi Mittal, Ankita Shrivastav, Kusha Kapila, and Mallika Dua and each one has to come up with their different strategy.

So, the first episode begins with hosts Arshad Warsi and Boman Irani taking a detour of the house and introducing the contestants who are elated and nervous to see their allies. And while this entire concept of the show will leave you intrigued about what will happen next, the house will appear to be complete chaos once the buzzer hits to indicate the commencement of the game. You will take a while to figure out which contestant will be performing next amid the chaos. But it will still leave you intrigued as no smirk, smile or grin can escape Boman and Arshad’s eyes and it would keep you on the edge of your seat to know which comedian will manage to stay till the end.

From the concept to casting, everything about LOL Hasse Toh Phasse deserves a thumbs up. However, when it comes to the performances, well, it would have a mixed reaction. While some acts were amazing and would leave you in splits, some failed to leave a mark. But it was the contestant’s attempt to maintain a poker face during the game which won the brownie points. Also, the suspense element is on point as in which contestant will be eliminated and which will manage to survive till the end. Needless to say, in a time when everyone is witnessing a lot of negativity around, courtesy of the COVID 19 pandemic, LOL Hasse Toh Phasse will serve as a perfect dose of refreshment and will definitely lighten up the mood. And if you are a lover of comedy then this battle of comedians will undoubtedly have your heart. Overall, this show does deserve a watch during the lockdown.

