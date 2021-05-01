  1. Home
LOL Hasse Toh Phasse Reactions: Netizens have mixed feelings about Indian comedians coming under one roof

Amazon Prime Video’s LOL Hasse Toh Phasse is out and netizens took to Twitter to express their opinions on the new comedy show. Check out their reactions.
492 reads Mumbai
Amazon Prime Video’s new show LOL Hasse Toh Phasse released on the OTT platform and Twitteratis reacted to the Indian take on Australia’s Last One Laughing. Boman Irani and Arshad Warsi co-host the show which featured 10 Indian comedians, including Cyrus Broacha, Suresh Menon, Sunil Grover, Gaurav Gera, Aadar Malik, Aakash Gupta, Aditi Mittal, Ankita Shrivastav, Kusha Kapila, and Mallika Dua. The 6 episode long show brings India’s funniest comics under one roof, as they attempt to keep a straight face while their rivals crack jokes.

Speaking of the setting of the house, most people may draw comparisons to the reality show Bigg Boss as comedians are locked in a house for 6 hours. As per the rules of the show, even the slightest grin may lead to comedians getting eliminated as the show progresses. While the creative idea lightened the air for some people amid the pandemic, others could not relate to the humour. The show received mixed reviews as people dropped their opinions on the internet. One user wrote, “I'm one episode in, and that #LolHasseTohPhasse on @PrimeVideoIN seems to be so effective that even we, the audience at home, are not laughing.”

Meanwhile, another user had a completely different opinion on the comedy show, “@PrimeVideoIN's LOL - Hasee toh Phasee is the best thing that ever happened in the history of comedy.” Talking about the crisis the country is facing at the moment, one user complimented the show’s attempt to create a light-hearted atmosphere during these trying times, “To have the legends of Indian Comedy under the same roof is a relief esp. in such turbulent times.”

Take a look at LOL Hasse Toh Phasse’s Twitter reactions:

