LOL Hasse Toh Phasse Reactions: Netizens have mixed feelings about Indian comedians coming under one roof

Amazon Prime Video’s LOL Hasse Toh Phasse is out and netizens took to Twitter to express their opinions on the new comedy show. Check out their reactions.

Amazon Prime Video’s new show LOL Hasse Toh Phasse released on the OTT platform and Twitteratis reacted to the Indian take on Australia’s Last One Laughing. Boman Irani and Arshad Warsi co-host the show which featured 10 Indian comedians, including Cyrus Broacha, Suresh Menon, Sunil Grover, Gaurav Gera, Aadar Malik, Aakash Gupta, Aditi Mittal, Ankita Shrivastav, Kusha Kapila, and Mallika Dua. The 6 episode long show brings India’s funniest comics under one roof, as they attempt to keep a straight face while their rivals crack jokes.

Speaking of the setting of the house, most people may draw comparisons to the reality show Bigg Boss as comedians are locked in a house for 6 hours. As per the rules of the show, even the slightest grin may lead to comedians getting eliminated as the show progresses. While the creative idea lightened the air for some people amid the pandemic, others could not relate to the humour. The show received mixed reviews as people dropped their opinions on the internet. One user wrote, “I'm one episode in, and that #LolHasseTohPhasse on @PrimeVideoIN seems to be so effective that even we, the audience at home, are not laughing.”

Meanwhile, another user had a completely different opinion on the comedy show, “@PrimeVideoIN's LOL - Hasee toh Phasee is the best thing that ever happened in the history of comedy.” Talking about the crisis the country is facing at the moment, one user complimented the show’s attempt to create a light-hearted atmosphere during these trying times, “To have the legends of Indian Comedy under the same roof is a relief esp. in such turbulent times.”

Take a look at LOL Hasse Toh Phasse’s Twitter reactions:

#LolHasseTohPhasse is indeed a crazy show & to have the legends of Indian Comedy under a same roof is a relief esp. in such turbulent times. Although the contestants can’t even smile I got carried away. @gauravgera m a huge fan & simply loved you from the moment it began pic.twitter.com/GXcGsw7Oha — Pooja Rathi (@poojadahiya1874) April 30, 2021

I'm one episode in and that #LolHasseTohPhasse on @PrimeVideo seems to be so effective that even we, the audience at home, are not laughing — Real Girl (@SmritiNotani) April 30, 2021

Binge watching #LolHasseTohPhasse

Funnnny — Gabbar - The Artist (@prash_prince) April 30, 2021

If there is one thing more painful than COVID-19, it is the new show LOL on prime..You may feel breathlessness by the 2nd episode & May need therapy by end of it. @PrimeVideo @WhoSunilGrover @TheSkyGupta @gauravgera #LolHasseTohPhasse @ArshadWarsi @bomanirani — Sarcasm Fun Ltd. (@SarcasmFunLtd) April 30, 2021

Kaafi experimental show aur hassi toh bilkul hi nahi aa rahi #LolHasseTohPhasse — Ek (@Gulabi_Dori) April 29, 2021

Amazon @PrimeVideo should give me the 25L prize money, coz 5 episodes down and I haven’t laughed or smiled even once. #stillwaiting #LolHasseTohPhasse — Avantika / Jill Of All Trades (@stunningmoon) April 29, 2021

